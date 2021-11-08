Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Nov. 8, 2021

Companies

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Nov. 8

9:30 a.m. - A group of utilities that are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation will seek to persuade a panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) violated the Federal Power Act with orders that instruct the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a Midwest electric grid, to pass along the costs of low-voltage interregional transmission lines following a method used for high-voltage transmission lines.

The case is Entergy Arkansas, LLC v. FERC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Nos. 20-1262, 20-1391.

For Entergy Arkansas, LLC: Jennifer Amerkhail of Jenner & Block

For FERC: Carol Banta with FERC

Wednesday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m. - Power company Xcel Energy Services Inc. will urge the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to find that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) arbitrarily rejected revisions to tariffs proposed by an Xcel subsidiary, the Public Service Company of Colorado. The Colorado utility seeks to replace existing power plants.

The case is Xcel Energy Services Inc. v. FERC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Nos. 20-1295, 20-1426.

For Xcel Energy Services Inc.: Bryan Killian of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For FERC: Jared Fish of FERC

Friday, Nov. 12

Friday is the deadline to submit public comments to the Environmental Protection Agency on its 2022-2026 strategic plan. The agency anticipates the final strategic plan will be submitted to Congress in February 2022.

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com