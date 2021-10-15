Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 18, 2021

Law firms Covington & Burling LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Oct. 18

9:30 a.m. - The American Petroleum Institute will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco in consolidated cases to reverse a ruling in which a lower court agreed with the state of California that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management violated the Coastal Zone Management Act with a decision to allow well-stimulation treatments, including hydraulic fracturing, in federal waters off the coast of southern California. California will ask the court to reverse part of the ruling that denied its claims that the bureau violated the National Environmental Policy Act with an environmental review that found the well-stimulation treatments would not significantly impact the environment.

The case is Environment Defense Center v. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 19-55526; 19-55707; 19-55708; 19-55718; 19-55725; 19-55727; 19-55728. For California: George Torgun with the Office of the Attorney General of California. For BOEM: James Maysonett of the U.S. Department of Justice. For American Petroleum Institute: Steven Rosenbaum of Covington & Burling

Tuesday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. - The U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for regulatory lawyer Willie Phillips, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

10 a.m. - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will hold its monthly virtual open meeting.

Friday, Oct. 22

9:30 a.m. - Members of the San Carlos Apache tribe in Arizona will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reverse a lower court's denial of its bid to preliminarily enjoin the publication of a final environmental impact statement that will trigger the transfer of land in central Arizona to mining company Rio Tinto Ltd for its Resolution Copper project. Apache Stronghold, a non-profit representing tribe members, sued the federal government in Phoenix federal court in January to block the pending transfer of Oak Flat land, which is central to the Apache tribe's traditional religion and identity. Apache Stronghold makes claims under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The case is Apache Stronghold v. United States, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-15295. For Apache Stronghold: Luke Goodrich with The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. For U.S.: Joan Pepin of the U.S. Department of Justice

