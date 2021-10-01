Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 4, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Oct. 4

10 a.m. - Mississippi will urge the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments to reject a special master recommendation to dismiss claims that the city of Memphis, Tennessee has for decades been stealing its groundwater by pumping it from wells located a few miles from the Mississippi border. The special master in a November filing told the court that the water is an interstate resource that should be equitably apportioned between the two states. He recommended, should Mississippi decline the proposal, to dismiss its complaint with prejudice. In a February filing, Mississippi maintained that Memphis is pumping water subject to Mississippi's exclusive authority. It urged the court to hold that it is entitled to relief.

The case is Mississippi v. Tennessee, City of Memphis, Tennessee, and Memphis Light, Gas & Water Division, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22O143. For Mississippi: John Coghlan with the Office of the Attorney General of Mississippi; and Michael Ellingburg of the Ellingburg Law Firm. For Tennessee: Cheryl Patterson with the Memphis Light, Gas & Water Division; Herman Morris with the City of Memphis; and David Bearman of Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz

Tuesday, Oct. 5

9 a.m. - The Audubon Society of Portland and the Tulelake Irrigation District will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Portland to reverse lower court decisions that denied two sets of claims challenging a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's conservation plan for the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex in southern Oregon and northern California. Appellant Tulelake Irrigation District leads a coalition that claims the service violated the Kuchel Act of 1964, which allows for some agricultural leasing in the refuge, by decreasing areas devoted to agriculture. The Audubon Society and other conservation groups allege among other things that the service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by authorizing commercial livestock grazing in parts of the refuge without taking a "hard look" at the decision's impacts to nesting greater sage-grouse.

The case is Audubon Society of Portland v. Bernhardt, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-35508, 20-35509, 20-35513, 20-35515. For Audubon Society et al: Maura Fahey with the Crag Law Center. For Western Watersheds Project: John Persell with the Western Watersheds Project. For Center for Biological Diversity: Stephanie Parent. For Tulelake Irrigation District et al: Brittany Johnson of Somach Simmons & Dunn. For David Bernhardt, et al: Andrew Bernie with the U.S. Department of Justice

