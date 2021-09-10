Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 13, 2021

Related documents Mass. EPA petition View

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral arguments in a bid by power cooperative Wabash Valley Power Association Inc to vacate orders by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that rejected 20 of the utility's wholesale supply contracts with retail distributors last year and denied Wabash Valley's subsequent request for rehearing. Wabash Valley argues among other things that it is entitled to FERC's presumption that the contracts' rates meet the just and reasonable legal requirement. FERC rejected the contracts on the grounds that they unlawfully attempted to apply that presumption.

The case is Wabash Valley Power Assn. v. FERC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1286. For Wabash Valley Power Assn.: Randolph Elliott of Parr Richey Frandsen Patterson Kruse. For FERC: Beth Pacella with FERC.

9:30 a.m. - The eastern Massachusetts cities of Quincy, Braintree and Hingham will urge in oral arguments the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a final decision of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that approved the application by Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC of a Clean Air Act authorization for a 7,700 horsepower natural gas fired-compresssor station in the town of Weymouth, but within feet of Quincy and Braintree.

The case is City of Quincy, et al v. MA Dept. of Envir. Protection, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1131.For City of Quincy, et al: Stephen Durkin with the Office of the City Solicitor and Michael Hayden of Morrison Mahoney. For MA Dept. of Envir. Protection: Michael Dingle with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

1 p.m. (AKDT) - The Bureau of Land Management will hold the first of six virtual public meetings to gather comments on the supplemental environmental impact statement it is planning for potential drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska. The meetings will be held twice a day between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16. Former President Donald Trump's administration opened up the ANWR to drilling leases, but President Joe Biden's administration suspended the nine leases pending an environmental review.

