Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 20, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents GEORGE E. WARREN CORPORATION See all

COLONIAL PIPELINE COMPANY See all

ADELPHIA GATEWAY, LLC See all

FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 20

Deadline to submit public comments in advance of the Bureau of Land Management's intended review of its federal coal program. BLM seeks comments identifying issues it should consider in its review.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Deadline for disbarred attorney Steven Donziger's sentencing submission in Manhattan federal court. Donziger, who spent more than two decades trying to prove Chevron Corp polluted Ecuador's rainforest, was found guilty last month by a U.S. judge of six counts of criminal contempt. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1. The special prosecution representing the United States told the court last month that it deferred to it on the appropriate sentence to impose. Donziger faces a maximum of six months imprisonment or a $5,000 fine, according to the prosecution.

The case is United States v. Donziger, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cr-00561. For the United States: Rita Glavin of Glavin and Brian Maloney of Seward & Kissel. For Donziger: Martin Garbus of Offit Kurman and Ronald Kuby.

Thursday, Sept. 23

9:30 a.m. - George E. Warren LLC (GEW), a blender of refined petroleum products, will urge the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a lower court ruling in which a Newark, New Jersey, federal judge concluded that GEW cannot make claims against the Colonial Pipeline Company Inc and its blending operation for incorporating butane into gas flowing through the Colonial Pipeline. GEW says the blendstock it receives from Colonial contains too much butane, leaving it with too small a margin to generate profits by blending itself the gasoline downstream. But the lower court judge said the so-called filed rate doctrine barred its claims including tortious interference under the Interstate Commerce Act. GEW argues the filed rate doctrine does not apply to its claims.

The case is George E. Warren LLC v. Colonial Pipeline Co, et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3569. For George E. Warren LLC: E. Danya Perry of Perry Guha and Andrew Kratenstein of McDermott Will & Emery. For Colonial Pipeline Co, et al: Jennifer Quinn-Barabanov of Steptoe & Johnson.

10 a.m. - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will hold its monthly virtual open meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place two weeks after the White House said that President Joe Biden plans to nominate regulatory lawyer Willie Phillips to serve as a FERC commissioner.

Friday, Sept. 24

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral arguments in this consolidated bid by the Delaware Riverkeeper Network and West Rockhill Township in eastern Pennsylvania to stop the construction of the Adelphia Gateway natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania, a project by Adelphia Gateway LLC. The petitioners challenge Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certificates that authorize construction of the pipeline, as well as the commission's denial of rehearing requests. Riverkeeper argues that a full analysis of the project's environmental impacts under the National Environment Policy Act is required to establish the line's market need and its benefits to the public.

The case is Delaware Riverkeeper Network, et al v. FERC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1206. For Delaware Riverkeeper Network: Kacy Manahan with the Delaware Riverkeeper Network. For West Rockhill Township: Douglas Blazey of Elliott Greenleaf. For FERC: Jared Fish with FERC. For Adelphia Gateway, LLC: Jeremy Marwell of Vinson & Elkins.

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com