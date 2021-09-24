Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 27, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 27

Monday is the deadline for members of the public to submit comments on the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to impose more stringent greenhouse gas emissions standards for light-duty vehicles for 2023 and later model years.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. - The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a full committee hearing "to review the administration of laws under the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission" (FERC). FERC chairman Richard Glick and commissioners Mark Christie, Allison Clements and James Danly will testify. The hearing will be webcast live on the committee's website.

1 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle will hear oral arguments in a bid by oil and natural gas producer Chesapeake Exploration L.L.C to reverse a lower court order denying its motion to intervene in a lawsuit by environmental groups. The groups, including the Western Watersheds Project, are challenging about a dozen Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and Montana. The plaintiffs say the sales violate various statutes, including the Administrative Procedure Act, because they are on greater-sage grouse habitat and the imperiled species benefit from special BLM protections. Chesapeake says it should be authorized to intervene to protect its lease rights.

The case is Western Watersheds Project, et al v. David Bernhardt, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35780.

For Chesapeake Exploration, L.L.C: William Sparks of Beatty & Wozniak

For Western Watersheds Project, et al: Andrew Missel of Advocates For The West

Friday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. - Disbarred American lawyer Steven Donziger, who was found guilty of criminal contempt after spending more than two decades trying to hold Chevron Corp liable for rainforest pollution in Ecuador, will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska. He faces a maximum of six months imprisonment or a $5,000 fine. Donziger has been in home detention since August 2019 to address concerns of flight risk. He has asked to be sentenced to time served. The sentencing will be teleconferenced.

The case is United States v. Donziger, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cr-00561.

For United States: Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC and Brian Maloney of Seward & Kissel

For Donziger: Martin Garbus of Offit Kurman and Ronald Kuby

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com