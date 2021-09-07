Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Sept. 7, 2021

Law firms McCarter & English, LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, Sept. 9

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral arguments in this consolidated bid by the American Public Gas Association, the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute, and natural gas company Spire Inc to invalidate a Department of Energy (DOE) 2020 final rule that adopts stringent energy-efficiency standards for certain commercial packaged boilers under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA). The boilers at issue include natural gas and oil-fired equipment. The petitioners argue that the DOE violated the EPCA by concluding that a requirement to prove that clear and convincing evidence supports the heightened standards did not apply to the rule. The attorneys general of about a dozen states including New York and California intervened in the case in support of the DOE.

The case is American Public Gas Association v. DOE, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1068. For American Public Gas Association: John Gregg of McCarter & English. For Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute: Scott Harris of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis. For Spire Inc: Barton Day. For DOE: Michael Raab with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, Sept. 10

9:30 a.m. - In a consolidated appeal, the state of Alaska the Alaska Forest Association and others will urge the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit during oral arguments to reverse a lower court ruling that dismissed their challenge to a Clinton-era rule (the Roadless Rule) that prohibits road construction and timber harvesting on 58.5 million acres of national forest, including about 15 million acres of the Tongass and Chugach National Forests in Alaska.

The case is State of Alaska v. AGRI, et al, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 17-5260. For State of Alaska: Mary Gramling with the Office of the Attorney General of Alaska. For Alaska Forest Association: Julie Weis of Haglund Kelley. For United States Department of Agriculture, et al: Leslie Lagomarcino with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and John Smeltzer with the U.S. Department of Justice.

