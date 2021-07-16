Week Ahead in Health: July 19, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times are local.

Wednesday, July 21

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio will hear arguments over whether to revive a lawsuit against a Michigan doctor by patient who alleges she was injured by an opioid addiction treatment. Sandra Albright alleges that the doctor, Carl Christensen, administered her suboxone twice, both times resulting in a negative reaction including spasms and pain, and that she continues to suffer effects. U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelson in Detroit dismissed the case on the grounds that Albright had not given pre-suit notice as required by the state's medical malpractice statute, but Albright argues that the requirement does not apply in federal court and that her lawsuit includes an ordinary negligence claim that is not medical malpractice.

The case is Albright v. Christensen et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1046. For Albright: Edward Stechschulte of Kalniz, Iorio & Reardon. For Christensen: John Ramar of Ramar & Paradiso.

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio will also hear a challenge by a Michigan Catholic school, Resurrection School, to the state's mandate that children five years old or older wear face masks while in school, which is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. The school argues that the mandate interferes with its right to carry out religious education guaranteed by the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids denied the school's motion for a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the mandate.

The case is Resurrection School et al v. Hertel et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2256. For the school: Erin Mersino of Great Lakes Justice Center. For the state: Daniel Ping of the Office of the Attorney General.

10 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston is scheduled to resentence Glenn Chin, former supervising pharmacist at New England Compounding Center. Chin and the founder of the now-defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy, Barry Cadden, were convicted of racketeering and fraud in connection with mold-tainted drugs that sparked a deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012. Stearns sentenced Chin and Cadden to eight and nine years, respectively, but the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned those sentences, finding that the judge failed to apply required sentencing enhancements. Prosecutors sought 17-1/2 years for both men on remand, and Stearns earlier this month resentenced Cadden to 14-1/2 years. Chin and Cadden have been in custody awaiting trial on separate second-degree murder charges in Michigan, which was hit hard by the outbreak.

The case is U.S. v. Chin et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 14-cr-10363. For the United States: Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Strachan of the District of Massachusetts. For Chin: James Sultan of Rankin & Sultan.

10 a.m. - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will hear an appeal by the plaintiff in the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over claims that Sanofi's breast cancer chemotherapy drug Taxotere causes permanent hair loss. Plaintiff Barbara Earnest argues that U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans, who presided over the trial, violated her rights by allowing Sanofi to present improper expert testimony, resulting in a verdict for the company. She is seeking a new trial.

The case is Earnest v. Sanofi US Services, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-30184. For Earnest: Dawn Barrios of Barrios Kingsdorf & Casteix; Matthew Lambert of Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer​; Kyle Bachus and Darin Schanker of Bachus & Schanker. For Sanofi: Ilana Eisenstein and Rachel Horton of DLA Piper, Harley Ratliff of Shook Hardy & Bacon.

2 p.m. - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago will hear an appeal by spinal implant maker Aegis Spine Inc of a preliminary injunction barring it from distributing a device that rival Life Spine Inc claimed was based on stolen trade secrets. Aegis Spine has said that the purported secrets were in fact publicly disclosed, and that the injunction by U.S. Magistrate Young Kim in Chicago is preventing it from engaging in legitimate competition.

The case is Life Spine Inc v. Aegis Spine Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1649. For Life Spine: Jonathan Bunge of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. For Aegis Spine: Gregory Castanias of Jones Day.

Thursday, July 22

9:30 a.m. - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will hear Pennsylvania's appeal of a district court decision striking down some of Governor Tom Wolf's COVID-19 emergency orders, including limits on crowd sizes, requirements that people stay home and the closing of non-essential businesses, as unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV in Pittsburgh last September found that the restrictions were arbitrary and violated individual rights, siding with a group of business owners and Republican politicians who had sued to block the restrictions.

The case is County of Butler et al v. Governor of Pennsylvania et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2936. For the state: J. Bart DeLone of the the Office of Attorney General of Pennsylvania. For the plaintiffs: Thomas King III of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham.

10:30 a.m. - A Pennsylvania doctor is expected to plead guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV in Pittsburgh to federal charges of accepting kickbacks from defunct drugmaker Insys Therapeutics in exchange for promoting its fentanyl spray Subsys. The defendant, Thomas Whitten, is one of several doctors around the country to be charged in connection with the company, along with some of its top executives.

The case is USA v. Whitten, U.S. District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania, No. 20-cr-00018. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung. For Whitten: Patrick Thomassey of Thomassey Miller Seman.

Friday, July 23

2 p.m. - A status conference is scheduled before Chief District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois in the recently consolidated multidistrict litigation over the widely used commercial herbicide paraquat, marketed by ChemChina's Syngenta Group under the brand name Gramoxone and previously sold in partnership with Chevron. Plaintiffs allege the chemical, which is banned in many countries, caused them to develop Parkinson's Disease. Around 150 cases have been consolidated before Rosenstengel.

The case is In re Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois, No. 21-md-03004. For plaintiffs: Khaldoun Baghdadi of Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger; Sarah Shoemake Doles of Carey Danis & Lowe, Peter Flowers of Meyers & Flowers. For Syngenta: Ragan Naresh of Kirkland & Ellis. For Chevron: Jason Levin of Steptoe & Johnson.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com