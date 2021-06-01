Week Ahead in Health: June 1, 2021

Law firms Williams Connolly See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 1

9 a.m. - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear a case filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Committee for Public Counsel Services and Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers seeking an order to require regular COVID-19 testing of non-symptomatic people at Massachusetts county jails. The plaintiffs also say that some correctional facilities are not reporting rates of vaccine refusal of their staff, contrary to a previous court order. The case is Committee for Public Counsel Services et al v. Barnstable County Sheriff's Office et al, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13116. For plaintiffs: Matthew Regal of the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Massachusetts, Rebecca Jacobstein of the Committee for Public Counsel Services and others. For defendants: Dan Bair.

9 a.m. - A pretrial conference is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California in a class action accusing CVS Health Corp of systematically overcharging people who bought generic drugs using insurance rather than cash. In their 2015 lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that after CVS launched a discount program for people buying generic drugs without insurance, it inflated the "usual and customary" drug prices it reported to pharmacy benefit managers. Trial is scheduled to begin the following week.

The case is Corcoran et al v. CVS Pharmacy Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:15-cv-03504. For plaintiffs: Bonny Sweeney of Hausfeld and Robert Gilmore of Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner. For CVS: Grant Geyerman of Williams & Connolly.

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether to revive a proposed class action accusing New York home health aid companies Preferred Home Care of New York and Edison Home Health Care and insurer HealthCap Assurance Inc of failing to provide employees compensation in line with prevailing wages paid by Medicaid, as required by law. The plaintiffs accuse the home health aid companies of deliberately overfunding a captive insurer controlled by HealthCap to create the appearance of complying with the law, but siphoned off $23 million for their own benefit. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn dismissed the case for lack of standing, finding that the plaintiffs had not alleged they were actually paid less as a result of the alleged scheme.

The case is Gonzalez de Fuente v. Preferred Home Care of New York et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3985.

For plaintiffs: Catha Worthman of Feinberg, Jackson, Worthman & Wasow.

For defendants: Emily Costin of Alston & Bird.

Wednesday, June 2

10 a.m. - A trial is scheduled to begin before a U.S. Federal Trade Commission administrative judge on the agency's allegations that e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc and its largest shareholder Altria Group Inc entered into agreements that illegally suppressed competition, including Altria's acquisition of a 35% stake in 2018. The agency's complaint seeks to unwind that deal. The trial comes as Juul faces a federal investigation and private litigation over its marketing of e-cigarettes, which critics say has fueled an epidemic of youth addiction. Plaintiffs suing the company have said records relating to the Altria investment could be crucial to their case. A pretrial conference will be held on Tuesday, June 1 at 2:00 p.m. The FTC has provided a public dial-in for the virtual proceedings. The case is In the matter of Altria Group/Juul Labs, U.S. Federal Trade Commission, D-9393. For FTC: Frances Johnson of the FTC. For Altria: Marc Wolinsky of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. For Juul: David Gelfand of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

10:20 a.m. – The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether to revive a case by the estate of a man who died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, which resulted in a $6.4 million verdict for the estate that was overturned by a mid-level appeals court. That court found that the jury should have been instructed that the plaintiff had to show that the man, John Price, relied on a specific misleading statement to his detriment. The lawsuit is one of thousands of so-called Engle progeny cases, individual lawsuits filed by class members in a 1994 Florida class action against cigarette companies. A jury in 2000 awarded the class $145 billion, but the Florida Supreme Court decertified the class, saying the members could bring individual lawsuits instead.

The case is Prentice v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, Florida Supreme Court, No. SC20-291. For the estate: Thomas Seider of Celene Humphries, Gregory Prysock of Morgan & Morgan and others. For R.J. Reynolds: Marie Borlan of Hill Ward Henderson, Charles Morse of Jones Day and others.

2:00 p.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear en banc an appeal by Tennessee to allow it to enforce a state law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions. U.S. District Court Judge Bernard Friedman of the Middle District of Tennessee enjoined enforcement of the law last year, ruling in favor of a group of abortion clinics that had challenged it, and the 6th Circuit refused to stay that injunction pending appeal in February. The court has now granted the state's petition for en banc hearing of the appeal on the merits. The case is Bristol Regional Women's Center et al v. Slatery et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-6267. For Tennessee: Sarah Campbell and Mark Alexander Carver of the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General. For plaintiffs: Autumn Katz, Michelle Moriarty and Rabia Muqaddam of the Center for Reproductive Rights; Maithreyi Ratakonda of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Scott Tift of Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison; and Michael Dell and Jason Moff of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel.

Thursday, June 3

10 a.m. - A hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach, Florida on motions in multidistrict litigation over recalled heartburn drug Zantac, which plaintiffs say increases cancer risk. The agenda includes an omnibus motion by defendants - including drugmakers Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc and Boehringer Ingelheim, drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health Inc and retailers Walgreen Co and Rite Aid Inc - to dismiss, narrower motions to dismiss by various defendants and a motion by plaintiffs to file an amended class action complaint for medical monitoring. Another motion hearing is scheduled at the same time the following day.

The case is In re Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:20-md-02924.

For the plaintiffs: Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss; Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert; Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher.

For Sanofi: Anand Agneshwar of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

For GlaxoSmithKline: Marc Cheffo of Dechert.

For Pfizer Inc: Joseph Petrosinelli of Williams & Connolly.

For Boehringer Ingelheim: Andrew Bayman of King & Spalding

For Cardinal: Andrew Kaplan of Crowell & Moring.

For McKesson: Spencer Silverglate of Clarke Silverglate.

For AmerisourceBergen: Larry Wood of Blank Rome.

For retailer defendants: Sarah Johnston of Barnes & Thornburg.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com