Week Ahead in Health: June 14, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 15

9 a.m. - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal by 3M Co of decisions by U.S. District Judge John Tunheim in Minnesota to remand scores of product liability lawsuits over the company's military-issue earplugs to Minnesota state court, where they were filed. Minnesota-based 3M argues that, even where there is no diversity jurisdiction, it has the right to remove the cases to federal court to be transferred to a pending multidistrict litigation in Florida because the claims arise from a federal contract. The Florida MDL, comprising more than 230,000 lawsuits by current and former servicemembers, is the largest in U.S. history, with a third bellwether trial currently underway.

The case is Graves v. 3M Co et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1635.

For 3M: Benjamin Hulse of Blackwell & Burke.

For plaintiffs: Daniel Gustafson of Gustafson & Gluek.

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear arguments over whether to revive a whistleblower lawsuit by a former employee of Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc and Merck & Co Inc, who accused the companies of engaging in an off-label marketing and kickback scheme. Plaintiff Frank Solis argues that Senior U.S. District Judge Morrison England wrongly dismissed the case as precluded by the False Claims Act's bar on lawsuits involving allegations already publicly disclosed. Solis, who as a sales representative promoted the blood thinner Integrilin first for Millennium and later for Merck predecessor Schering-Plough Corp after it acquired the drug's rights, claimed they promoted it for off-label uses and paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe it. His allegations were similar to those in a 2006 product liability lawsuit, but Solis has said he was an original source of the information.

The case is Solis v. Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15682.

For Solis: Curtis Cutter of Cutter Law.

For Merck: Douglas Hallward-Driemeier of Ropes & Gray.

For Millennium: Sean Commons of Sidley Austin.

3 p.m. – Mallinckrodt PLC will seek approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which would cut its debt stack by $1.3 billion and set up a $1.6 billion trust to pay out people and entities that have filed opioid-related claims against the company. After receiving several objections to its disclosures associated with the plan, Mallinckrodt has postponed the hearing multiple times.

The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522.

For Mallinckrodt: George Davis of Latham & Watkins.

Wednesday, June 16

10 a.m. – An individual, Peter Jackson, who says his daughter died after taking one OxyContin pill will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York to appoint an examiner in Purdue Pharma’s Chapter 11 case. Jackson, who has filed a claim in the bankruptcy, says an examiner is necessary to investigate whether the proposed settlement with the Sackler family members that own the company was made in good faith.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649.

For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

For Jackson: Jonathan Lipson of Temple University Beasley School of Law.

11 a.m. - New York doctor Jeffrey Goldstein will be sentenced in person by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan for accepting kickbacks in the form of speaker fees from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing the company's pain medication Subsys, a spray form of the highly potent opioid fentanyl. Goldstein pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute in 2019, and has asked for a sentence of probation and home confinement without prison time. He is one of a number of medical practitioners and former Insys executives to face criminal charges stemming from the company's speaker program, including founder John Kapoor, who is appealing his 5-1/2-year sentence.

The case is United States v. Goldstein, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-cr-00217.

For Goldstein: Marc Agnifilo of Brafman & Associates.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Abramowicz and Noah Solowiejczyk.

Thursday, June 17

9 a.m. - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a challenge by a group of hospitals, including AdventHealth Orlando, University of Alabama Hospital and others, to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services policy on allocating kidney transplants. The policy, announced in 2019, replaced a system allocating kidneys based on so-called donation service areas and regions with one giving priority to transplant centers within 250 nautical miles of the donor's hospital. The hospitals allege that the so-called fixed circle policy was passed without proper procedure and will result in fewer transplants and thus more patient deaths. They are appealing a ruling by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose of the Southern District of Iowa denying their motion for an injunction.

The case is Adventist Health System et al v. HHS et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1589.

For the hospitals: Jacob Roth of Jones Day.

For HHS: Bradley Hinshelwood of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com

Additional reporting by Maria Chutchian