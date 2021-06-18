Week Ahead in Health: June 21, 2021

Law firms Dla Piper See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 22

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan will hear arguments on Pfizer Inc's bid to require the federal government to let it help Medicare beneficiaries afford two drugs to treat a rare and sometimes fatal heart condition, and which costs $225,000 a year. The drugmaker said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General is blocking it from offering financial aid to patients unable to afford copayments for Vyndaqel and Vyndamax, because it views such aid as an illegal kickback.

The case is Pfizer Inc v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-cv-04920.

For Pfizer: Ilana Eisenstein of DLA Piper.

For HHS: Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Sol Tinio.

Wednesday, June 23

9:30 a.m. - The city of Philadelphia will urge the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, which aimed to crack down on the sale of flavored cigars sold in the city's corner stores. The city argues that U.S. District Judge Gene Pratter of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania wrongly concluded that state law preempted the ordinance when he granted the Cigar Association of America and other plaintiffs an injunction against its enforcement.

The case is Cigar Association of America et al v. City of Philadelphia et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3519.

For Philadelphia: Kelly Diffily of the Philadelphia Law Department.

For plaintiffs: John Summer of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller.

2 p.m. - An initial conference is scheduled in the newly created multidistrict litigation over the weedkiller Paraquat before U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in the Southern District of Illinois. Plaintiffs allege that the product, which has been sold by Chevron Corp and ChemChina unit Syngenta Group, causes Parkinson's disease.

The case is In re Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois, No. 21-md-03004. For plaintiffs: Ann Saucer of Fears Nachawati, Steven Crick of Humphrey, Farrington & McClain, Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra and others. For Syngenta: Ragan Naresh of Kirkland & Ellis. For Chevron: Jason Levin of Steptoe & Johnson.

Thursday, June 24

1:30 p.m. – A case management conference is scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco in litigation over the failure of a cryogenic tank at Pacific Fertility Center, a San Francisco fertility clinic. Hundreds of people have sued manufacturer Chart Industries over the March 2018 tank failure, which resulted in the destruction of thousands of eggs and embryos, and are separately pursuing arbitration against the clinic. The first trial ended earlier this month with a jury finding Chart 90% liable for the failure awarding a total of $15 million to five plaintiffs, and further trials are scheduled later this year.

The case is In re Pacific Fertility Center Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 18-cv-01586. For the plaintiffs: Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp, Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, Amy Zeman of Gibbs Law Group and others. For Chart: John Duffy of Swanson, Martin & Bell.

3 p.m. - An in-person hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick in Philadelphia on whether Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is prevented by a conflict of interest from representing Glenmark Pharmaceuticals in a criminal antitrust case while representing a co-defendant, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, in other civil litigation. The issue was raised in a motion by the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors have accused Glenmark, Teva and other drugmakers of conspiring to fix generic drug prices.

The case is USA v. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 20-cr-00200. For the government: Mark Grundvig of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division. For Glenmark: Lisa Dykstra and Zane Memeger of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. For Teva: R. Stephen Stigal and David Axelrod of Ballard Spahr.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com