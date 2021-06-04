Week Ahead in Health: June 7, 2021

Law firms Williams Connolly See all

Munger Tolles Olson See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 7

8 a.m. - The third bellwether trial is scheduled in-person before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida in the multidistrict litigation against 3M Co in which more than 230,000 U.S. veterans have accused the company of selling defective earplugs used in military service that led to hearing damage or loss. The first bellwether trial, which included three plaintiffs, ended with an award of more than $6 million in damages, while the second, which had one plaintiff, ended with a defense verdict. The third trial also involves a single plaintiff, Lloyd Baker.

The case is Baker v. 3M Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 20-cv-00039. For plaintiff: Sean Tracey of Tracey Fox King & Walters and David Buchanan of Seeger Weiss. For 3M: Kimberly Branscome and Jay Bhimani of Dechert.

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled, beginning with jury selection, before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California in a class action accusing CVS Health Corp of systematically overcharging people who bought generic drugs using insurance rather than cash. In their 2015 lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged that after CVS launched a discount program for people buying generic drugs without insurance, it inflated the "usual and customary" drug prices it reported to pharmacy benefit managers.

The case is Corcoran et al v. CVS Pharmacy Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:15-cv-03504. For plaintiffs: Bonny Sweeney of Hausfeld and Robert Gilmore of Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner. For CVS: Grant Geyerman of Williams & Connolly.

1 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a challenge by a Washington water park, Slidewaters LLC, to the state's COVID-19 emergency measures, which closed the park last year and limited its capacity after reopening. The park says that U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice of the Eastern District of Washington wrongly exercised jurisdiction over state law claims in the case after the state removed it from state court, and should instead have remanded it or certified it to the Washington Supreme Court.

The case is Slidewaters LLC v. Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35634. For Slidewaters: Sydney Phillips of Freedom Foundation. For the state: Brendan Selby of the Office of the Washington Attorney General.

Tuesday, June 8

2:30 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle will hear arguments over whether to revive a lawsuit filed against the federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act by the family of a Native American man, Tyrone Sisto, who died of a bacterial infection after being treated at a tribal hospital in Arizona operating under a contract with the Department of Health and Human Services. The family argues that the government is liable for a doctor's failure to diagnose the infection and is appealing a magistrate judge's dismissal of the case.

The case is Sisto et al v. USA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16435. For the family: David Abney of Ahwatukee Legal Office. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Brock Heathcotte.

Wednesday, June 9

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle will hear arguments in a personal injury lawsuit by a man, Raymond Collette, who alleged he developed a severe lung condition as a result of taking the atrial fibrillation drug amiodarone. The drug was made by Wyeth, which was later bought by Pfizer, and in generic form by Sandoz, now a Novartis subsidiary. Colette is appealing a ruling by U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco that his claim is preempted.

The case is Collette v. Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc et al, U.S. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16406. For Collette: Sam Cole of Sam Cole Legal Services. For Wyeth: Lindsey Boney of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. For Sandoz: Gregory Ostfeld of Greenberg Traurig.

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle will hear arguments over whether to revive a proposed class action against healthcare data company Ciox Health LLC, accusing it of charging unreasonable fees to patients seeking to obtain their own medical records. They also name various hospitals on whose behalf they allege Ciox acted. Plaintiffs argue that U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Montana wrongly dismissed the case after finding it failed to state a claim under the state's law.

The case is Deming et al v. Ciox Health LLC et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35744. For plaintiffs: Domenic Cossi of Western Justice Associates. For Ciox: Jay Lefkowitz of Kirkland & Ellis. For the hospitals: Ian McIntosh of Crowley Fleck.

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments on the effect of a recent Supreme Court decision on the insider trading convictions of former Deerfield Management partners Theodore Huber and Robert Olan, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services employee Christopher Worrall and political consultant David Blaszczak. They were convicted in 2018 of a scheme to obtain non-public information about planned changes to Medicare reimbursement rates and use it to trade in affected healthcare companies. However, both prosecutors and defendants have said should be largely overturned after the Supreme Court ruled last year in Kelly v. U.S. that fraud cases must involve property. Under the parties' interpretation, Worrall would be cleared entirely while the other defendants would be cleared of the most serious charges. The court has appointed an amicus, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner Katherine Goldstein, to argue in favor of upholding the convictions.

The case is United States v. Blaszczak et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 18-2811. Donald Verrilli Jr of Munger, Tolles & Olson, counsel to Olan, will argue for all defendants. For the government: Eric Feigin of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, June 10

9:30 a.m. - The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear an appeal by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear of a lower court order striking down emergency orders limiting business capacity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders were challenged by three restaurant and bar businesses, Goodwood Brewing Company, Trindy's and Kelmarjo. The governor is also challenging the constitutionality of recently passed state legislation limiting his emergency powers.

The case is Beshear v. Goodwood Brewing et al, Supreme Court of Kentucky, No. 2021-SC-0126-I. For Beshear: Amy Cubbage of the Office of the Governor. For respondents: Oliver Dunford of Pacific Legal Foundation.

9:30 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Portland, Oregon will hear an appeal by Decker Coal Co of an order by a Department of Labor administrative law judge requiring it to pay black lung benefits to a former employee. Decker argues that the award must be vacated because the ALJ was unconstitutionally appointed, pursuant to the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Lucia v. Securities and Exchange Commission, which found that ALJs presiding over certain actions must be appointed by the president or an agency head and cannot be shielded from termination without cause. Since that ruling, the Secretary of Labor has appointed a new set of ALJs without termination protection, and Decker argues the case should be remanded to one of them. The company also argues that the claimant, Jerry Pehringer, lied about his work history.

The case is Decker Coal Co v. Pehringer, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-71449. For Decker: John Lopatto, Law offices of John Lopatto. For Pehringer: Brad Austin of Wolfe Williams & Reynolds For DOL: Ann Marie Scarpino and Joshua Salzman of the DOL.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com