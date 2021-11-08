Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 8, 2021

Here are some events of interest to the health law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Nov. 8

8:30 a.m. - The second bellwether trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo in New Orleans in multidistrict litigation over Sanofi's chemotherapy drug Taxotere. Plaintiff Elizabeth Kahn, like other plaintiffs in the case, alleges that the drug caused her to suffer permanent hair loss. In September 2019, a federal jury found in Sanofi's favor in the first bellwether trial in the case.

The case is In re Taxotere (Docetaxel) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 16-md-02740. For Kahn and other plaintiffs: Chris Coffin of Pendley, Baudin & Coffin; Karen Menzies of Gibbs Law Group; M. Palmer Lambert of Gainsburgh Benjamin David Meunier & Warshauer; and Dawn Barrios of Barrios Kingsdorf & Casteix. For Sanofi: Adrienne Byard of Shook, Hardy & Bacon; and Douglas Moore of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore.

9:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware will hold a week-long bench trial on Genentech's claims that Apotex and Sandoz's proposed generics of its lung-disease drug Esbriet infringe its patents. Apotex and Sandoz plan to argue that they don't infringe, and that parts of the patents are invalid.

The case is Genentech Inc v. Apotex Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:19-cv-00078. For Genentech: Mark Waddell and Alexandra Cavazos of Loeb & Loeb, Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell. For Apotex: John Phillips and Megan Haney of Phillips McLaughlin & Hall. For Sandoz: Stephen Brauerman and Sarah Andrade of Bayard.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

2 p.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in West Palm Beach, Florida, will hold a hearing via Zoom on a motion by Sanofi, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Boehringer Ingelheim to compel plaintiffs in multifistrict litigation over recalled heartburn drug Zantac to produce discovery, including email and social media accounts. Plaintiffs allege the drug, which has been sold by all four companies, increases the risk of cancer.

The case is In re Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:20-md-02924. For the plaintiffs: Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss; Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert; Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher. For Sanofi: Anand Agneshwar of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. For Pfizer: Joseph Petrosinelli of Williams & Connolly. For GlaxoSmithKline: Mark Cheffo of Dechert. For Boehringer Ingelheim: Andrew Bayman of King & Spalding.

Additional reporting by Blake Brittain