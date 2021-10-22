Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 25, 2021

Law firms Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the health law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Oct. 25

4 p.m. – The U.S. Justice Department’s consolidated complaint against Kaiser Permanente is due in federal court in San Francisco, following its July decision to intervene in six long-running whistleblower lawsuits accusing the healthcare giant of overbilling the government for services to patients enrolled in its Medicare Advantage managed-care plans. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen will hold an initial case management conference on the consolidated complaint on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. Kaiser Permanente denies the allegations. The lead case is U.S. ex rel Osinek v. Kaiser Permanente, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 13-cv-03891.

For the U.S.: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Sarah Harrington of the U.S. Justice Department; Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wolinsky of the Northern District of California. For the relator plaintiffs: Eric Gibbs, Gibbs Law Group; Mark Hardiman, Nelson Hardiman; William Hanagami, The Hanagami Law Firm; Roger Lewis, Goldberg Kohn; J. Bernard Alexander of Alexander Morrison + Fehr; R. Scott Oswald, The Employment Law Group; Daniel Twetten, Loevy & Loevy; Mike Ronickher, Constantine Cannon For Kaiser Permanente: David Deaton, O'Melveny & Myers.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

9 a.m. – The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument on the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s claim that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan breached its fiduciary duty, as administrator for the Tribe’s ERISA employee benefit plan, by failing to take advantage of federal regulations that permit Indian Tribes to pay Medicare-Like Rates (MLR) for services provided by Medicare-participating hospitals. This will be the 6th Circuit’s second look at the case: in 2018, it rejected the Tribe’s other arguments for increasing its $8.4 million judgment against BCBS, but found the MLR-based claims had been dismissed prematurely. On remand, the district court found the MLR regulations inapplicable. On appeal, the Tribe says the judge adopted an “unduly restrictive interpretation of the MLR regulations,” contrary to the regulations’ stated purpose of increasing health services available to Tribes.

The case is Saginaw Chippewa Tribe v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1226. For the Tribe: Perrin Rynders of Varnum. For BCBS of Michigan: Tacy Fletcher Flint of Sidley Austin.

9:30 a.m. – The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether a lawsuit accusing Zimmer Biomet of bribing Mexican officials belongs in Indiana, where the scheme was allegedly orchestrated, or in Mexico, where the plaintiff says it was carried out. The Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS), which manages the purchase of medical supplies for the Mexican government, filed the action in Indiana last year, alleging that Zimmer Biomet used a Mexican subsidiary to bribe government officials to “facilitate sales” of its medical devices in Mexico between 2008 and 2013. U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty agreed with Zimmer Biomet that the proper forum is Mexico, since it has the greatest interest in the outcome and most of the records and witnesses are located there. IMSS argues that Zimmer Biomet is forum-shopping, and that Mexico is not an adequate forum because courts there historically don’t hold foreign parent companies liable based on their control over a Mexican subsidiary. The suit is Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social v. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1224. For IMSS: Mark Maney of Maney & Gonzalez-Felix. For Zimmer Biomet: Troy Brown of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

10 a.m. – U.S. District Judge Roy “Skip” Dalton Jr will hold a status hearing in Orlando, Florida, for the recently formed multidistrict litigation over Novartis’ leukemia treatment, Tasigna (nilotinib). The plaintiffs allege that Novartis failed to warn that the drug can cause atherosclerosis, which can lead to stroke, heart attack and other injuries. Novartis says it will “vigorously” defend the “safety and efficacy of Tasigna and the content” of its FDA-approved labeling. It has a pending motion for judgment on the pleadings in at least one of the 19 consolidated federal actions. The agenda is also expected to include discovery issues and the parties’ joint suggestion for a mediator and mediation timeline. The case is In re Tasigna (Nilotinib) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida No. 21-md-3006. For the plaintiffs: Co-lead counsel Raymond Silverman of Parker Waichman, Richard Elias of Elias LLC, and Lawana Wichmann of OnderLaw; liaison counsel Chris Oxx of Parker Waichman. For Novartis: Co-lead counsel Joe Hollingsworth and Robert Johnston of Hollingsworth; liaison counsel Andrew Reissaus of Hollingsworth.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

2 p.m. – The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear two appeals that test whether New York state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is unconstitutional because it does not include a religious exemption. The first appeal was filed by We the Patriots USA and three individuals after a federal judge in Brooklyn denied their bid to block enforcement of the mandate. The 2nd Circuit had planned to hear that case on Oct. 14; however, its plans changed on Oct. 13, when the state appealed a ruling by a federal judge in Utica, who granted a preliminary injunction to several healthcare professionals represented by the Thomas More Society. (A similar mandate, also without a religious exemption, is scheduled to take effect in Maine on Oct. 29 unless the U.S. Supreme Court grants a stay.) The New York cases are We the Patriots USA v Hochul, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-2179; and Dr. A. v. Hochul, No. 21-2566. For We the Patriots USA: Cameron Atkinson of Pattis & Smith. For Dr. A.: Christopher Ferrara of Thomas More Society. For Hochul: Mark Grube and Steven Wu, New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Friday, Oct. 29

10 a.m. – The U.S. Supreme Court will meet to consider petitions for certiorari, including one that challenges an appellate ruling that embraced a disparate-impact standard for discrimination by ERISA plan sponsors and fiduciaries under the Medicare Secondary Payment Act. In October 2020, a 2-1 panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived DaVita Inc.’s lawsuit against Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan and its third-party administrator, Medical Benefits Mutual Life Insurance (MedBen). The 6th Circuit found DaVita had plausibly alleged that Marietta and MedBen “indirectly” discriminated against people with end-stage renal disease by failing to have any in-network dialysis providers and restricting reimbursement for out-of-network providers. The 9th Circuit expressly rejected the 6th Circuit’s holding one month later in a similar lawsuit by DaVita, creating a circuit split. The Supreme Court asked DaVita to respond to Marietta’s petition, signaling interest in it. The case is Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita, U.S. Supreme Court No. 20-1641. For Marietta Memorial and MedBen: John Kulewicz of Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease. For DaVita: Jeffrey Bucholtz of King & Spalding.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health Law? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com