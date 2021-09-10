Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 13, 2021

Law firms Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP See all

Here are some upcoming events of interest to health law community. All times are local.

Monday, Sept. 13

2:00 p.m. - A remote discovery hearing is scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida in multidistrict litigation over recalled heartburn drug Zantac, which plaintiffs say increases cancer risk. The drug has been sold by Sanofi, Pfizer GlaxoSmithKline and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The case is In re Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:20-md-02924.

For the plaintiffs: Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss; Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert; Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher.

For Sanofi: Anand Agneshwar of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

For Pfizer: Joseph Petrosinelli of Williams & Connolly.

For GlaxoSmithKline: Mark Cheffo of Dechert.

For Boehringer Ingelheim: Andrew Bayman of King & Spalding.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

2:00 p.m. - A remote status hearing is scheduled in Waterbury, Connecticut Superior Court in a case against gunmaker Remington Arms Co brought by family members of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 people died. The company in July offered $33 million to settle the nine families' claims. The plaintiffs have said their wrongful death claims likely totaled more than $225 million, with punitive damages potentially pushing the total over $1 billion.

The case is Soto et al v. Bushmaster Firearms International LLC et al, Connecticut Superior Court, Judicial District of Waterbury, No. UWY-CV15-6050025-S.

For plaintiffs: Josh Koskoff of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder.

For Remington: Jeffrey Mueller of Day Pitney.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

9:30 a.m. - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether to revive an antitrust lawsuit filed by the right-wing Association of American Physicians & Surgeons against the specialist certifying organization American Board of Medical Specialties after it was dismissed by a lower court. AAPS claims that ABMS has engaged in illegal restraint of trade by requiring doctors to spend time and money on its programs to maintain their certifications.

The case is Association of American Physicians & Surgeons v. American Board of Medical Specialties, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3072.

For AAPS: Andrew Schlafly.

For ABMS: Jack Bierig of Schiff Hardin.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com