Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 20, 2021

Here are some events of interest to the Health Care Law community this week.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

8:30 a.m. (ET) – Dean Kelly Smith of the University of Georgia-Athens and representatives of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration open the 8th Annual Medical Device Regulations Conference. The two-day virtual event will offer updates from FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs and Center for Devices and Radiological Health, and will feature presentations on Emergency Use Authorizations, the Breakthrough Device Program, AI, and Software as a Medical Device, and much more. For the full agenda and speakers’ list, go to http://mdr-con.com/

10 a.m. – The en banc 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider whether Missouri’s 2019 restrictions on pre-viability abortions pass constitutional muster. The law – part of a wave of “eugenic” and “heartbeat” bills passed by state legislatures, bars doctors from performing abortions motivated solely by a diagnosis or indication of Down syndrome, and from performing non-emergency abortions after 8 weeks’ gestation. Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region challenged the law in court and obtained a preliminary injunction against its enforcement, which a 2-1 panel of the 8th Circuit upheld in June. The state did not seek further review in the 8th Circuit, but filed a U.S. Supreme Court certiorari petition on July 2. On July 13, the appeals court decided on its own motion to hear the case en banc. It did not give any reasons for its decision. The case is Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region v. Parson, Nos 19-2882 and 19-3134. For Missouri: Dean John Sauer, Missouri Attorney General’s Office. For Planned Parenthood: Susan Lambiase of Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Claudia Hammerman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

9 a.m. – A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s appeal from a ruling that struck down the state’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act on constitutional grounds. The narrowly passed measure was literally a “heartbeat” bill – it would have banned most abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat without specifying gestational age – and recognized unborn children at any stage as "natural persons." A federal judge in Atlanta enjoined the law from taking effect in October 2019 and granted the challengers’ motion for summary judgment in July 2020. On appeal, the state argues that the court erred in granting judgment without allowing discovery on the challengers’ due process claims, and in ruling that no part of law could be saved. The case is SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective et al. v. Kemp, Governor Georgia, et al. For SisterSong et al.: Elizabeth Watson, American Civil Liberties Union Foundation; Sean Young, ACLU Foundation of Georgia. For Kemp et al.: Jeffrey Harris of Consovoy McCarthy; Andrew Pinson, Georgia Attorney General's Office.

9 a.m. – The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear McKesson Corp’s appeal from a ruling that forces the drug distributor to fight the state of Oklahoma’s opioid-liability lawsuit in state court, rather than as part of the nationwide multidistrict litigation in Ohio. A federal judge in Muskogee granted Oklahoma’s motion to remand the case to state court last September, noting that the complaint “explicitly disavowed any and all federal claims related to McKesson’s opioid distributions” – including distributions to federal customers such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services, and the Bureau of Prisons, which made up 17.1% of McKesson’s Oklahoma sales between 2006 and 2019. Notably, Oklahoma is among the handful of states that opted not to join a global opioid-liability settlement announced in July, under which McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed to collectively pay $21 billion over the course of 18 years. The case is Oklahoma ex rel. O’Connor, Attorney General v. McKesson Corp., 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-7059. For Oklahoma: Tillman Breckenridge of Breckenridge PLLC. For McKesson: Beth Brinkmann of Covington & Burling; Stuart Campbell of Doerner, Saunders, Daniel & Anderson.

Thursday, Sept. 23

8 a.m. (PT) – DRI’s 2021 Senior Living and Long Term Care Litigation Seminar opens live in Las Vegas, with two days of programs offering 11 hours of CLE credit. The sessions include updates on recent Long Term Care decisions and regulatory trends, including Covid-related regulations; best practices for using early collaborative resolution strategies to mitigate professional-liability claims; pointers on ediscovery issues and preparing witnesses for depositions, and more. For details, see https://bit.ly/3tNt6WI

