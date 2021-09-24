Week Ahead in Health: Sept. 27, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Health Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Sept. 27

8 a.m. – The U.S. Supreme Court will meet privately for the “long conference,” its first collective review of certiorari petitions since July 1. More than 1,200 petitions have been distributed, among them:

- Arkansas and Missouri’s quest to revive “eugenic” and “heartbeat” abortion restrictions that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found unconstitutional (Rutledge v. Little Rock Family Planning Services, No. 20-1434, and Schmitt v. Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, No. 21-3);

- A Roman Catholic archdiocese’s objections to a New York regulation that requires its employer-sponsored health plan to cover abortions. A state appeals court upheld the regulation. (Archdiocese of Albany v. Lacewell, 20-1501);

- A church-affiliated hospital’s bid to block a state-court lawsuit, under California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act, by a transgender man who was denied a hysterectomy (Dignity Health v. Minton, No. 19-1135);

- The fight over New York’s Opioid Stewardship Act, which created a $600 million surcharge on opioid manufacturers and distributors to fund efforts to fight opioid addiction. A federal judge found the OSA unconstitutional, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the challenge could not be brought in federal court. (Healthcare Distribution Alliance et al. v. James, No. 20-1611);

- Bayer’s attempt to have several product-liability and failure-to-warn lawsuits over alleged injuries from its MRI contrast agent Magnevist transferred from state to federal courts, which the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected last year (Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals v. Ulleseit, No. 20-1144).

Tuesday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. (ET) – The New York State Bar Association presents “An In-Depth Analysis of Veterans Benefits and Advocacy,” a webinar that fulfills the 3-hour CLE requirement for accreditation to practice at the VA’s administrative level. Nancy Morgan of Finkelstein & Partners and Deputy Director Benjamin Pomerance of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services will discuss eligibility for VA benefits and pensions, establishing a “service connection,” updates to the rules on presumptive claims, and the stages of representation from the initial claim to the post-appeal process. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3hYrox8

Thursday, Sept. 30

11 a.m. (ET) – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear virtual arguments on motions to create MDLs for product-liability lawsuits over models of Philips’ CPAP machines that allegedly produce harmful gases, and over certain varieties of Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena sunscreen sprays that tested positive for low levels of benzene in laboratory tests. Each company voluntarily recalled the products last summer, and each supports the creation of an MDL, although they suggest alternatives to the movants’ preferred jurisdictions.

The cases are In Re: Philips Recalled CPAP, Bi−Level Pap, and Mechanical Ventilator Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 3014; and In Re: Johnson & Johnson Aerosol Sunscreen Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 3015. For Philips: John Lavelle Jr. of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. For Movant Thomas Starner: Sandra Duggan of Levin Sedran & Berman. For J&J: Steve Zalesin of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler. For movant Melissa Jimenez: Jonathan Shub of Shub Law Firm.

12 p.m. (CT) – DRI and the Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition join forces on “Paying Twice: Protecting Clients from MSP Liabilities,” a three-hour webinar. Katie Fox of Information Services Group, M. Palmer Lambert of Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & Warshauer, and Judith O’Grady of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders will outline the government’s right to repayment under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act; the law’s recent use by Medicare Advantage Plans against private liability insurers; the insurer’s existing duties to report “settlements, judgments, awards, or other payments” to Medicare recipients; and what to expect in terms of transparency and additional obligations under the new Provide Accurate Information Directly (PAID) Act. For details, go to https://bit.ly/3o4usvw

Friday, Oct. 1

8 a.m. – The American Health Law Association’s Fraud and Compliance Forum 2021 opens in Baltimore with “OIG Update,” featuring three members of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department’s Office of the Inspector General – Chief Counsel Gregory Demske and Assistant Inspectors General for Legal Affairs Robert DeConti and Lisa Re. That’s followed by a plenary session on Federal Pandemic Relief and Response Efforts, presented by Robert Westbrooks of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), and 11 breakout sessions on a wide range of topics. For the full agenda and speakers list, visit https://bit.ly/3AAasEE

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com