Week Ahead in Immigration: Aug. 2, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

9 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider in a pair of criminal cases whether prosecutors must show that an individual had knowledge of his status as an "alien" in order to secure a conviction for the misdemeanor of attempted illegal entry into the U.S. The two defendants say they pleaded guilty to attempted entry after a San Diego federal judge wrongly informed them that the prosecution was not required to prove intent.

The cases are USA v. Rizo-Rizo and USA v. Cervantes-Ramirez, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-50172 and 20-50176.

For the government: David Chu of the U.S. Department of Justice.

For Rizo: Michael Marks of Federal Defenders of San Diego.

For Cervantes: Doug Keller.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

10 a.m. - A federal judge in Washington D.C. will hold a status hearing in a lawsuit by four Native American tribes challenging the Trump administration's plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The lawsuit says that more than 4,200 acres of land along the border contain ancient villages, burial grounds and other sacred locations protected by federal law. The Biden administration has said it is halting construction of the border wall.

The case is Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation v. Wolf, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-02712.

For the tribes: Whitney Angell Leonard of Sonosky Chambers Sachse Miller & Monkman.

For the government: Andrew Warden of the U.S. Department of Justice.

10 a.m. - A federal judge in Chicago will hold a hearing in a Northwestern University professor's bid to force U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to disclose internal correspondence on the detention and deportation of individuals who claim to have U.S. citizenship during the Trump administration. Jacqueline Stevens has for years studied and published about the unlawful detention and removal of U.S. citizens, and says ICE has ignored her requests for the correspondence under the Freedom of Information Act.

The case is Stevens v. ICE, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:17-cv-02853.

For Stevens: Robert Andrew Free.

For ICE: Alex Hartzler of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, Aug. 5

9:30 a.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a status conference in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California seeking information about the Department of Homeland Security's treatment of immigrant detainees. The ACLU says DHS refused the group's requests for records related to the agency's policies and procedures for detaining and transporting detainees in California and its contract with private security firm G4S Secure Solutions. U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler last year ordered DHS to provide thousands of pages of documents to the ACLU, but the group said the agency has not fully complied.

The case is American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-04105.

For the ACLU: Andrew Ong of Goodwin Procter and Vasudha Talla of the ACLU.

For the government: Kenneth Brakebill of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.