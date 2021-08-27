Week Ahead in Immigration: Aug. 30, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Aug. 30

10a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will hear oral arguments in three separate cases over whether the 10 years of continuous presence in the U.S. necessary to be eligible for cancellation of a deportation order includes the period after a cancellation application is filed. Three Mexican nationals are appealing orders that said that because they had not passed the ten-year threshold until after they applied for cancellation, they were ineligible.

The cases are Herrera-Ramirez v. Garland, Quebrado-Cantor v. Garland and Garcia v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 19-72479, 19-73085 and 20-71880.

For Herrera: Gary Finn from the Law Office of Gary Finn

For Quebrado: Luis Romero of Novo Legal Group.

For Garcia: Andrew Younkins of the Law Office of Andrew L. Younkins

For the government: Kevin Conway, Lance Jolley and Virginia Lum of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

10 a.m. - A lawyer for Peter Brimelow, a prominent anti-immigration activist and founder of the website VDARE, will urge a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive a libel lawsuit against the New York Times over its characterization of Brimelow as an "open white nationalist." The judge in New York who threw out the case said terms such as "white nationalist" and "racist" are non-actionable opinions, and that Brimelow could not show that the newspaper engaged in actual malice against him.

The case is Brimelow v. New York Times Company, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-66.

For Brimelow: Frederick Kelly of the Law Offices of Frederick C. Kelly.

For the Times: David McGraw and Dana Green of the New York Times Company.

10 a.m. - A federal judge in Washington D.C. will hold a conference to explain his recent order granting partial summary judgment to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a lawsuit by news website Buzzfeed seeking records related to immigrant detention. Buzzfeed says ICE refused to provide documents related to its use of "Risk Classification Assessment," a computerized tool that recommends whether to detain or release immigrants facing deportation based on their perceived risk level.

The case is Buzzfeed Inc v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:19-cv-03295.

For Buzzfeed: Matthew Topic of Loevy & Loevy.

For ICE: Stephanie Johnson of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

10:30 a.m. - A federal judge in Washington D.C. will hold a status conference in a challenge by advocacy groups to a Trump administration rule that narrowed the circumstances in which individuals could show eligibility for asylum. The December rule would bar asylum for most people who travel through another country before reaching the U.S. or did not enter the country at designated ports of entry, and make it more difficult for survivors of domestic abuse and gang violence to qualify for asylum. The Biden administration is pursuing an appeal of U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton's January ruling granting a temporary restraining order in the case.

The case is National Immigrant Justice Center v. Executive Office for Immigration Review, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-0056.

For the plaintiffs: David Fox of Jones Day and Keren Zwick of the National Immigration Justice Center.

For EOIR: Brenda Gonzalez-Horowitz of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, Sept. 3

10 a.m. - A 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether a citizen of Afghanistan was properly denied lawful permanent residence in the U.S. for providing material support to the Taliban. A federal judge rejected Mohamed Kakar's claim that terrorism-related bars to admissibility did not apply to him because his service to the Taliban, including cooking and cleaning at a camp, was involuntary and provided under duress.

The case is Mohamed Qaseem Kakar v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1512.

For Kakar: Michael Piston of Piston & Carpenter.

For USCIS: Varuni Nelson and Layaliza Soloveichik of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.