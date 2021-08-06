Week Ahead in Immigration: Aug. 9, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

2 p.m. (ET)- The Immigrant Legal Resource Center in an hour-long webinar will provide an overview of a Texas federal judge's July ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. ILRC will discuss what the decision means for DACA recipients and eligible individuals, and provide tips for practitioners as they advise clients about their legal options.

Thursday, Aug. 12

9:30 a.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a case management hearing in a lawsuit seeking records related to what an arm of the Bar Association of San Francisco says was a massive, secretive expansion by the Trump administration of a program to fast-track the deportation of immigrants. The group says the Department of Homeland Security ignored its request for documents related to its use of the Institutional Hearing Program, which was created in 1988 to conduct removal proceedings for noncitizens serving criminal sentences, most of whom do not have lawyers.

The case is Justice & Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:19-cv-04533.

For the plaintiffs: Lisa Ward of the Mills Legal Clinic at Stanford Law School.

For DHS: John Samples of the U.S. Department of Justice.

1:30 p.m. - A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco will hold a status conference in a journalist's case seeking records concerning the Trump administration's development and implementation of travel restrictions barring nationals of several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 upheld the so-called "Muslim ban." Federal agencies, meanwhile, have released some of the records at issue in the lawsuit to Cora Currier, a reporter with news website The Intercept.

The case is Currier v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:17-cv-01799.

For Currier: Thomas Burke of Davis Wright Tremaine.

For DHS: Vinita Andrapalliyal of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.