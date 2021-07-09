Week Ahead in Immigration: July 12, 2021

Law firms Debevoise & Plimpton LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 12

10 a.m. - A federal judge in Boston will hold an initial conference in a lawsuit seeking records on a federal program designed to enhance procedural protections for individuals with mental disorders or conditions who are unrepresented in deportation proceedings. The Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program says the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies have improperly withheld documents related to the implementation of the 2013 program.

The case is Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program v. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:21-cv-10486. For the clinical program: Sameer Ahmed. For the government: Susan Poswistilo of the U.S. Attorney's office in Boston.

Tuesday, July 13

9:30 a.m. - A federal magistrate in San Jose, California will hold a status hearing in a proposed class action by a group of U.S. businesses challenging a Trump-era policy of denying H-1B work visas for market research analyst positions. The plaintiffs say U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was wrong to find that the jobs did not normally require bachelor's degrees, and thus were not eligible for H-1Bs. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen denied the government's motion to dismiss last year, and the plaintiffs moved for summary judgment in March.

The case is MadKudu Inc v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:20-cv-02653. For the plaintiffs: Mary Kenney of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance. For USCIS: Joshua Press of the U.S. Department of Justice.

3 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association in a webinar will provide an overview of its Commission on Immigration, which works to ensure fair treatment and full due process rights for immigrants and asylum-seekers within the United States. The commission also promotes alternatives to detention and improving access to legal representation for individuals in immigration proceedings.

Wednesday, July 14

10 a.m. - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., will hold a status conference in a lawsuit challenging a Trump-era policy banning beneficiaries of temporary protected status (TPS) with prior removal orders from applying to adjust their status. The Central American Resource Center and seven TPS beneficiaries say the policy was not properly adopted because Ken Cuccinelli, who was then the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was not legally appointed.

The case is Central American Resource Center v. Cuccinelli, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-02363. For the plaintiffs: Bradley Jenkins of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network; James Amler of Debevoise & Plimpton. For the government: Christopher Dodge and Thomas Duffey of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, July 16

10 a.m. - A 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will take up a Honduran man's bid to be released from a New Jersey detention center where he has been held for more than three years while his application for a green card is pending before the Board of Immigration Appeals. Jorge Moradel was granted Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, which provides a pathway to permanent legal status for people who came to the U.S. as children and were neglected or abused. But an immigration judge said he became ineligible became of a conviction for marijuana possession, which has since been vacated.

The case is Moradel v. Warden, Essex County Correctional Facility, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2684. For Moradel: Matthew Johnson of American Friends Service Committee. For the defendants: Sean King of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.