Week Ahead in Immigration: July 26, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, July 26

12 p.m. (ET)- Unidos U.S., a Latino advocacy group formerly known as National Council of La Raza, will kick off a two-day virtual conference featuring panels focused on immigration reform and other issues impacting the Latino community. Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will discuss the health impacts of COVID-19, DACA health benefits, and refugee resettlement. Other panels will focus on developments involving temporary protected status and paths to citizenship.

Tuesday, July 27

11 a.m. - A federal judge in Boston will hold an initial conference in the American Civil Liberties Union's May lawsuit seeking records related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's "efforts to leverage the threat of prosecution to influence Massachusetts judges to assist in federal immigration enforcement in and around courthouses." The lawsuit came after the 1st Circuit in September said federal immigration authorities had the power to make civil arrests at courthouses in the state.

The case is American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts v. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:21-cv-10761.

For the ACLU: Krista Oehlke and Matthew Segal.

For ICE: Michael Sady of the U.S. Department of Justice.

10:30 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., will hold a status conference in a long-running lawsuit seeking to force U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to disclose years worth of detailed enforcement data. The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, which collects and analyzes immigration data, sued ICE for the records in 2014. Last year, the agency told Mehta that reviewing all of the data TRAC is seeking would take more than 66 years.

The case is Long v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:14-cv-00109.

For the plaintiffs: Michael Kirkpatrick and Scott Nelson of Public Citizen Litigation Group.

For ICE: Jane Lyons and Kathleene Molen of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.