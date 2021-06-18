Week Ahead in Immigration: June 21, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 22

2:30 p.m. - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., will hold a status conference in a watchdog group's lawsuit seeking records from several federal agencies related to the Trump administration's policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. American Oversight is seeking email communications between officials at the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security, claiming the agencies ignored its requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

The case is American Oversight v. U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:18-cv-02846. For American Oversight: Glenn Kerner of Goodwin Procter. For DOJ: Kristin Brudy-Everett of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday, June 23

9:45 a.m. - A federal judge in Chicago will hold a hearing in a Northwestern University professor's bid to force U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to disclose internal correspondence on the detention and deportation of individuals who claim to have U.S. citizenship during the Trump administration. Jacqueline Stevens has for years studied and published about the unlawful detention and removal of U.S. citizens, and says ICE has ignored her requests for the correspondence under the Freedom of Information Act.

The case is Stevens v. ICE, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:17-cv-02853. For Stevens: Robert Andrew Free. For ICE: Alex Hartzler of the U.S. Department of Justice.

4 p.m. (ET) - Nonprofits Just Futures Law, Mijente and the Community Justice Exchange will present an hour-long webinar on invasive surveillance technologies deployed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, current and future trends nationally and across field offices, practical tips, and how advocates can effectively challenge ICE’s expansion into surveillance.

Thursday, June 24

2 p.m. (ET)- The Catholic Legal Immigration Network will present an hour-long webinar on statelessness, where an individual is not recognized as a citizen by any country. CLINIC says the issue is often overlooked and misunderstood, but has a devastating impact on millions of people including an estimated 218,000 people residing in the U.S. The webinar will focus on the causes of statelessness, the obstacles faced by stateless people, and how immigrant defenders can screen for statelessness.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.