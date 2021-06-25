Week Ahead in Immigration: June 28, 2021

Law firms Orrick Herrington Sutcliffe See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 28

1 p.m. (ET)- The National Partnership for New Americans, New York Immigration Coalition, and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights will present a three-hour training on screening clients for eligibility in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program will cover the benefits and risks of DACA, eligibility requirements, and case studies.

Tuesday, June 29

2 p.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether individuals remain eligible for deportation even after their state criminal records are expunged. Aracely Marinelarena, a Mexican national, says the Board of Immigration Appeals was wrong to find that her expunged conviction for conspiring to transport a controlled substance still counted as a "conviction" under the Immigration and Nationality Act. She is backed by amicus briefs from a coalition of advocacy groups and immigration law professors.

The case is Marinelarena v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-72003. For Marinelarena: Benjamin Chagnon of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe. For the government: Tim Ramnitz of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday, June 20

2 p.m. (ET) - The Catholic Legal Immigration Network will present a 90-minute webinar on how to effectively object in immigration court. Assistant U.S. Attorney Veronica Finkelstein in Philadelphia will discuss objection techniques, the rules of evidence in immigration court, and common pitfalls that can lead to objections.

Thursday, July 1

1:30 p.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a hearing on the government's motion for summary judgment in the American Civil Liberties Union's lawsuit seeking records related to federal agencies' use of social media to search for and monitor immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. The Department of Homeland Security and State Department say they have already handed over all of the requested documents covered by the Freedom of Information Act.

The case is American Civil Liberties Union Foundation et al v. Department of Justice, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:19-cv-00290. For the ACLU: Hugh Handeyside and Matthew Cagel. For the government: Elizabeth Tulis of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.