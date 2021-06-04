Week Ahead in Immigration: June 7, 2021

Law firms Cooper Kirk See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 7

9:30 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will take up an appeal by prison operator Geo Group and the federal government of a judge's denial of a preliminary injunction in their challenge to a California law prohibiting the operation of for-profit prisons and immigrant detention facilities in the state. Geo and the U.S. Department of Justice say states cannot bar private entities from contracting with the federal government, but the judge said California's law does not directly regulate federal contracting.

The case is The Geo Group Inc v. Newsom, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-56172 and 20-56304.

For Geo: Michael Kirk of Cooper & Kirk.

For the USA: Mark Stern of the U.S. Department of Justice.

For California: Gabrielle Boutin of the California Attorney General's office.

9:30 a.m. - A different 9th Circuit panel will consider whether a judge should have blocked a U.S. Small Business Administration policying barring certain immigrant-owned businesses from accessing a pandemic-related loan program. Four small businesses say the SBA's policy denying loans to immigrants without legal status is not justified and goes against the agency's existing regulations. The judge who denied the plaintiffs a preliminary injunction said they waited too long to sue and failed to allege irreparable harm to their businesses.

The case is Prestige Transportation Inc v. U.S. Small Business Administration, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-56326.

For the plaintiffs: Nicolette Glazer of the Law Offices of Larry R. Glazer.

For the SBA: Timothy Biche of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday, June 9

11:30 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a hearing entitled "A Humane Response: Prioritizing the Well-Being of Unaccompanied Children." Witnesses who will testify at the hearing have not been announced.

Thursday, June 10

9:30 a.m. - A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco will hold an initial conference in a lawsuit by nonprofit law firm Centro Legal de la Raza seeking records involving the U.S. Department of Justice's role in administering an expedited deportation program. Under the Institutional Hearing Program, a noncitizen's deportation proceedings begin while they are still serving a criminal sentence, instead of after their release. Centro Legal says DOJ improperly withheld records related to how it has implemented the IHP program.

The case is Centro Legal de la Raza v. Federal Bureau of Prisons, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-05839.

For Centro Legal: Shanti Tharayil and Lisa Ward of the Stanford Immigrants' Rights Clinic.

For the government: Shiwon Choe of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

Friday, June 11

10 a.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a status conference in a lawsuit by more than 2,400 visa applicants challenging the State Department's refusal to process their applications amid former President Donald Trump's ban on visa holders entering the country. President Joe Biden rescinded the ban on Feb. 24, but the plaintiffs say that does not guarantee that the State Department will take up their applications in a timely manner.

The case is Jacob v. Biden, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-00261.

For the plaintiffs: Curtis Morrison of Morrison Law.

For the government: Kimberly Robinson of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.