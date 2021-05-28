Week Ahead in Immigration: May 10, 2021

Law firms Wolf See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, May 11

9 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider reviving a lawsuit accusing the Department of Homeland Security of shirking its obligation to consider the environmental impacts of its immigration policies before implementing them. A group of landowners and local conservation districts in states along the U.S.-Mexico border, represented by the conservative Center for Immigration Studies, say DHS has completely failed to determine how population growth that results from legal and illegal immigration affects the environment.

The case is Whitewater Draw v. Wolf, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55777. For the plaintiffs: Julie Axelrod of the Center for Immigration Studies. For the government: Kevin McArdle of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday, May 12

9 a.m. - Lawyers for two Mexican citizens convicted of attempted illegal entry will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that the federal law criminalizing entry into the U.S. outside of designated ports is unconstitutionally vague. The defendants in the consolidated appeals say the law gives immigration officials too much discretion to decide where those ports should be located without first going through the normal rulemaking process.

The cases are USA v. Melgar-Diaz and USA v. Benito-Mendoza, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-50010 and 20-50011. For Melgar: Doug Keller of the Law Office of Doug Keller. For Benito: Kara Hartzler of Federal Defenders of San Diego. For the government: Zachary Howe of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California.

1:30 p.m. - A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco will hold a case management conference in a lawsuit by the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies accusing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of improperly withholding records related to a policy making it more difficult for individuals to win asylum based on gender-based persecution. The ICE policy stemmed from a 2018 opinion by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions raising the bar for female asylum applicants to show persecution based on domestic violence in their home countries.

The case is Center for Gender & Refugee Studies v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. District Court for The Northern District of California, No. 4:21-cv-1065. For the CRGS: Jamie Lorraine Crook. For ICE: Shiwon Choe of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, May 13

9 a.m. - A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will take up a Mexican citizen's claim that he should not have been handed an enhanced prison sentence for illegally reentering the U.S. after he participated in an early-release program that was later repealed. A judge sentenced Jose Madrid-Becerra to 27 months in prison, finding that he was under a "criminal justice sentence" at the time of his reentry because he had only served half of his sentence for an earlier drug-related conviction in Arizona. Madrid says he served that sentence under the terms of the early-release program, which Arizona repealed prior to his arrest for illegal reentry.

The case is USA v. Madrid-Becerra, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-10458. For Madrid: Michael Burke of the Federal Public Defenders Office in Phoenix. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Goertz.

9 a.m. - A real estate investment firm's lawyers from Greenberg Traurig will urge a federal judge in San Francisco to block a Trump administration rule that nearly doubled to $900,000 the minimum investment foreign citizens must make in a U.S. business to qualify for an EB-5 investor visa. Behring Regional Center says that Chad Wolf, who was acting secretary of homeland security when the 2019 rule was adopted, was not validly appointed and had no authority to implement it.

The case is Behring Regional Center LLC v. Wolf, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-9263. For Behring: Todd Pickles of Greenberg Traurig. For the government: Glenn Girdharry of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, May 14

11 a.m. - A federal judge in Maryland will take up a summary judgment by advocacy groups in their challenge to a series of Trump administration rules that would make it more difficult for asylum applicants to obtain work authorization while their cases are pending. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis last year agreed with the groups that former acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf was invalidly appointed and lacked the power to adopt the rules, and issue a preliminary injunction. Now, the groups are asking Xinis to grant them summary judgment or, in the alternative, modify the injunction by broadening its scope.

The case is Casa de Maryland Inc v. Wolf, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, No. 8:20-cv-02118. For the plaintiffs: Justin Cox of International Refugee Assistance Project. For the government: Jane Andersen of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.