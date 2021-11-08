Week Ahead in Immigration: Nov. 8, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Nov. 8

12 p.m. - The New York State Bar Association will present a 90-minute webinar on the legal community's response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the recent U.S. withdrawal. The program will include an overview of humanitarian parole and other forms of legal relief, and a discussion of how lawyers can get involved.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

1:30 p.m. (ET)- The U.S. Department of State will hold a virtual town hall on the resettlement of Afghan refugees. Agency officials will provide inter-agency updates on Operation Allies Welcome and information from key supporting partners, and take questions from stakeholders. The program will be hosted by Donald Lu, the State Department's assistant secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

2 p.m. (ET)- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in a 90-minute webinar will provide an overview of the H-2A agricultural visa program, followed by a question-and-answer session. The H-2A program allows U.S. employers that meet certain criteria to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs.

Friday, Nov. 12

12 p.m. - Fordham University School of Law will host a webinar on the "push factors" drawing Haitian immigrants to the United States. The program will include an overview of U.S. immigration policy toward Haitian people, conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border and the implications of the revival of strict Trump-era border policies.

