Week Ahead in Immigration: November 1, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Nov. 1

12:30 p.m. - A lawyer for an Iranian citizen and the Muslim school in Queens where she taught English will ask a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive a challenge to the federal government's decision to revoke her U.S work authorization. The government found that the Razi School did not establish its ability to pay the proper wages to Simin Nouritajer and that she had failed to show that she was sufficiently qualified for the position. A federal judge earlier this year said she lacked jurisdiction over their challenge to the decision.

The case is Nouritajer v. Cissna, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-632. For the plaintiffs: Thomas Moseley of Law Offices of Thomas E. Moseley. For USCIS: Rachel Balaban of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

9:30 a.m. - Lawyers for a group representing American tech workers will urge a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to revive a challenge to an Obama-era policy allowing international students with science and technology degrees to work in the U.S. after graduating. The Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, represented by the conservative Immigration Reform Law Institute, says the program violates federal law because upon graduating, individuals are no longer "bona fide students" eligible to extend student visas. A coalition of business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce intervened in the case to defend the program.

The case is Washington Alliance of Technology Workers v. DHS, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 21-5028. For the plaintiffs: John Miano of the Immigration Reform Law Institute. For DHS: Joshua Press of the U.S. Department of Justice. For the business groups: Paul Hughes of McDermott Will & Emery.

Thursday, Nov. 4

8 a.m. (ET)- Immigrant Justice Idaho will present a two-day virtual conference on various issues involving immigration law and policy. The program will include discussions of the politics of immigration law, recent U.S. Supreme Court and appeals court rulings, comparisons of immigration policies under the Trump and Biden administrations, and a two-hour "Immigration 101" course for non-lawyer advocates.

