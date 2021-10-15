Week Ahead in Immigration: Oct. 18, 2021

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP See all

Jones Day See all

Duane Morris LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Oct. 18

10 a.m. - A former employee of IT services provider Headstrong Inc will ask a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to throw out a ruling requiring him to pay $105,000 in legal fees to the company after he sued for alleged violations of H-1B visa program requirements. Arvind Gupta, who is representing himself, had settled an administrative complaint against Headstrong before the U.S. Department of Labor, and a judge found that he breached the settlement agreement by later suing the company.

The case is Gupta v. Headstrong Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3657. For Gupta: pro se. For Headstrong: Dana Weisbrod of Jackson Lewis.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing to examine the nomination of Chris Magnus, the police chief in Tucson, Arizona, to be Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Magnus was a vocal critic of the Trump administration's immigration policies and is widely viewed as a leader in adopting progressive policing policies.

Thursday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. - Lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice will urge a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that a Customs and Border Protection agent is immune from a Michigan man's lawsuit claiming he was subjected to unreasonably cold temperatures when agents detained him as he attempted to reenter the U.S. after visiting Canada. A judge said Anas Elhady could pursue claims that CBP agent Blake Bradley violated his constitutional rights, but DOJ says Elhady failed to allege the grave conditions necessary to sustain his lawsuit.

The case is Elhady v. Unidentified CBP Agents, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1339. For Elhady: Justin Mark Sadowsky of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. For the agents: Casen Ross of the U.S. Department of Justice.

9:30 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether a company that received investment funds improperly diverted from the EB-5 visa program for immigrant investors must pay back the entire $5.4 million it received, or is eligible for a reduction reflecting legitimate business expenses. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission won a judgment for the entire amount against Berkeley Healthcare Dynamics, but the company says it should only have to pay back $2.7 million. Berkeley was not accused of wrongdoing, but was found to have benefited from a fraudulent $100 million scheme perpetrated by San Francisco Regional Center LLC through the EB-5 program.

The case is SEC v. Berkeley Healthcare Dynamics, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16754. For the SEC: Kerry Dingle. For Berkeley: Daniel Dunne of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Friday, Oct. 22

9 a.m. - Lawyers for three Mexican citizens who were separately ordered deported will ask a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that their convictions for forgery under California law were not "crimes involving moral turpitude" that render them ineligible for relief from removal. Immigrants who are illegally present in the U.S. are commonly convicted of forgery for using false identification.

The cases are Vasquez-Borjas v. Garland, Medellin-Delgado v. Garland and Salgado Estrada v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 17-70867, 15-73188, and 18-73072. For Vasquez: Nicholas Hodges of Jones Day. For Medellin: Jeff Kahane of Duane Morris. For Salgado: Rosana Cheung of Law Office of Rosana Kit Wai Cheung. For the government: Michael Heyse, Andrew O'Malley and Joseph O'Connell of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.