Week Ahead in Immigration: Oct. 25, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

9:30 a.m. - A panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider when family or kinship ties amount to membership in a "particular social group" for the purposes of establishing asylum eligibility. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently vacated a 2019 opinion by his predecessor, William Barr, that raised the standard for showing that persecution based on family ties is sufficient to win asylum.

The case is Platero v. Garland, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-2345. For Platero: Tamara Jezic of Jezic & Moyse. For the government: Nancy Safavi of the U.S. Department of Justice.

1 p.m. - A federal judge in Brooklyn will hold a hearing over whether to issue a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's "tiered approach" to visa processing on behalf of 329 green card holders who have faced delays in obtaining visas for their spouses and children. The plaintiffs say the delays are arbitrary and unreasonable and the administration's policies are keeping many immigrant families separated.

The case is Sunny v. Biden, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-04662. For the plaintiffs: Curtis Morrison and Rafael Urena of Morrison Urena. For the government: Sean King of the U.S. Department of Justice.

2 p.m. - A 4th Circuit panel will consider whether the government may incarcerate individuals without bail during deportation proceedings without showing that they would likely abscond or be dangerous if released. Marvin Miranda's lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union say an immigration judge was wrong to require him to show that he was not a flight risk, rather than placing the burden on the government to show that he was.

The case is Miranda v. Garland, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1828. For Miranda: Carmen Gonzalez of the American Civil Liberties Union. For the government: Courtney Moran of the U.S. Department of Justice.

