Week Ahead in Immigration: October 11, 2021

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Thursday, Oct. 14

2p.m. (ET)- The Immigrant Legal Resource Center will present a 90-minute webinar providing an overview of the immigration detention and deportation system for unaccompanied children (UCs). Speakers will discuss the maze of immigration policies and procedures that apply to UCs, including the detention and release process, and how the Biden Administration has responded to increased numbers of UCs.

Friday, Oct. 15

10:30a.m. - A federal judge in Manhattan will hold a status conference in a law professor's suit seeking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement records related to administrative warrants of arrest and subpoenas used to authorize the arrest of noncitizens or demand sensitive information from them. Lindsay Nash of Benjamin Cardozo Law School says the ICE improperly rejected her request for documents related to a Trump-era surge in warrants and subpoenas issued in "sanctuary" jurisdictions where local law enforcement does not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The case is Nash v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-04288. For Nash: pro se. For ICE: Zachary Bannon of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Immigration? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.