Week Ahead in Immigration: Sept. 20, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

9:30 a.m. - Lawyers for seven members of a Jordanian-American family from California will ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to revive their lawsuit claiming their placement on a terrorism-related "no fly list" was unconstitutional. Members of the Jibril family say they have encountered various hurdles when attempting to travel to the Middle East to visit family or make pilgrimages to Mecca, but a judge said they lacked standing to sue.

The case is Jibril v. Mayorkas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-5202. For the Jibrils: Christina Jump and Charles Swift of the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America. For the government: Sharon Swingle of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

1:30 p.m. - The full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether a noncitizen who is waved through a border crossing without being checked "reentered the United States illegally" and can have a prior deportation order reinstated. A divided three-judge panel in February said a Canadian citizen should not have been ordered deported following a drunk-driving arrest in 2016 on the basis of a 1990 deportation because when he re-entered the country in 1991, he went through a designated port of entry and was waved in by border patrol officers.

The case is Tomczyk v. Garland, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-72926. For Tomczyk: Xavier Gonzales. For the government: Victor Lawrence of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, Sept. 23

2 p.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a hearing on private prison operator Geo Group's motion to modify an injunction involving the treatment of immigrant detainees at two California facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Geo says the order requiring frequent testing and sanitizing and social distancing should be revisited because of the widespread availability of vaccines.

The case is Zepeda Rivas et al v. Jennings, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-02731-VC. For the plaintiffs: Martin Schenker of Cooley. For Geo Group: Royal Oakes of Hinshaw & Culbertson. For ICE: Adrienne Zack of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, Sept. 24

9 a.m. - A immigrant advocacy group and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will likely outline the terms of a settlement of the group's lawsuit seeking a trove of records related to contracts between DHS and state, local and private entities involving the housing of detained immigrants, including inspections and reports regarding detention facilities dating back to 2013.

The case is National Immigrant Justice Center v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:18-cv-4244. For the NIJC: Kristen Rodriguez and Samuel Fifer of Dentons. For DHS: Jimmy Arce of the U.S. Department of Justice.

