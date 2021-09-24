Week Ahead in Immigration: Sept. 27, 2021

Law firms Debevoise & Plimpton LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Monday, Sept. 27

11 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., will hold a status conference in a lawsuit seeking to force the Biden administration to expedite its processing of green card applications under the "diversity lottery" program. Diversity visas are granted to up to 55,000 randomly-selected people each year from countries that do not send many immigrants to the United States. Mehta on Sept. 9 issued a preliminary injunction requiring the State Department to process the plaintiffs' applications, saying they were likely to prove that the agency's policy of deprioritizing diversity lottery applications was arbitrary.

The case is Goodluck v. Biden, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 21-cv-01530. For the plaintiffs: Abadir Barre of Barre Law; Curtis Morrison and Rafael Urena of Morrison Urena; Kristina Ghazaryan. For the government: Cara Alsterberg and William Bateman of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, September 30

9:30 a.m. - A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco will hold a status conference in a lawsuit by two advocacy groups related to the federal government's process of vetting applications for U visas, which are granted to victims of serious crimes who cooperate with law enforcement. The groups are seeking records involving a Trump-era policy change under which U-visa applicants are required to supply various documents related to their criminal history, such as arrest reports and charging documents.

The case is Immigration Center for Women and Children v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-03000. For the plaintiffs: Marc Van Der Hout and Johnny Sinodis of Van Der Hout.

10a.m. - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., will hold a status conference in a lawsuit challenging a Trump-era policy banning beneficiaries of temporary protected status (TPS) with prior removal orders from applying to adjust their status. The Central American Resource Center and seven TPS beneficiaries say the policy was not properly adopted because Ken Cuccinelli, who was then the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was not legally appointed.

The case is Central American Resource Center v. Cuccinelli, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-02363. For the plaintiffs: Bradley Jenkins of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network; and James Amler of Debevoise & Plimpton. For the government: Christopher Dodge and Thomas Duffey of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Friday, Oct. 1

9 a.m. - Lawyers for a political science professor at Northwestern University will ask a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to revive her bid to force the U.S. Department of State to disclose documents related to the agency's relationship with the foreign campuses of American universities. The professor, Jacqueline Stevens, says the judge who tossed out her case granted too much deference to the State Department. The judge ruled that the agency was entitled to a presumption that it had conducted a "good faith" search for the records before denying Stevens' request.

The case is Stevens v. U.S. Department of State, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3504. For Stevens: Nicolette Glazer of the Law Offices of Larry R. Glazer. For State Department: Alex Hartzler of the U.S. Department of Justice.

