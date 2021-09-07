Week Ahead in Immigration: Sept. 6, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

11 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., will hold a status conference in a long-running lawsuit seeking to force U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to disclose years worth of detailed enforcement data. The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, which collects and analyzes immigration data, sued ICE for the records in 2014. Last year, the agency told Mehta that reviewing all of the data TRAC is seeking would take more than 66 years.

The case is Long v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:14-cv-00109. For the plaintiffs: Michael Kirkpatrick and Scott Nelson of Public Citizen Litigation Group. For ICE: Jane Lyons and Kathleene Molen of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Thursday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. - U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco will hold a hearing on U.S. Customs and Border Protection's motion to dismiss a Yemeni-born Muslim's claims that border agents violated her constitutional rights by detaining her and taking a DNA sample based on unlawful racial profiling. CBP says Belqes Abozaid failed to make out a race bias case, and that even if she had, no court has ever recognized a cause of action for illegal search and seizure premised on race discrimination.

The case is Abozaid v. Four Unknown Named Agents of The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-01538. For Abozaid: Samuel Yaggy and Julie Goldberg of Goldberg & Associates. For CBP: Emmet Ong of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

9:30 a.m. - A federal judge in San Francisco will hold a conference in a lawsuit claiming the American Institute for Foreign Study, which recruits and trains foreign au pairs, violated various California employment laws. The named plaintiff in the proposed class action, Isabella Merante, says AIFS was the employer of au pairs and should have paid them the minimum wage and overtime and given them meal breaks. AIFS removed the case to federal court, but Merante's lawyers say it should be sent back to California state court.

The case is Merante v. American Institute for Foreign Study, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-03234. For the plaintiff: Peter Rukin of Rukin Hyland & Riggin. For the AIFS: Robert Tucker of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

