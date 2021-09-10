Week Ahead in Immigration: September 13, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms BBVA USA See all

COMPUNNEL SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. See all

U.S. Department of Labor See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the immigration law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider reviving a proposed class action accusing bank BBVA USA of discriminating against non-citizens by requiring them to appear in person at branches to open accounts rather than doing so online. A judge said the named plaintiffs were not injured because they do not have a legally-protected interest in opening an account with a new bank online, and they had the option of doing so in person.

The case is Chattopadhyay v. BBVA USA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-15017. For the plaintiffs: Anne Shaver of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For BBVA: Stuart Richter of Katten Muchin Rosenman.

10 a.m. - An Indian national who worked for IT staffing firm Compunnel Software Group on an H-1B visa will ask a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to rule that the U.S. Department of Labor's Administrative Review Board should not have approved a settlement of wage claims against the company over his objections. Arvind Gupta, who is representing himself in the appeal, says the settlement would not make him whole after Compunnel allegedly failed to pay him all of the wages and benefits he was due for non-productive periods and when he was working in India for the company.

The case is Gupta v. Compunnel Software Group Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1761. For Gupta: Pro se. For Compunnel: Sanjay Chaubey. For DOL: Benjamin Torrance of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

11 a.m. (PT)- Lawyers from the Immigrant Legal Resource Center and National Immigration Lawyers Association in a 90-minute webinar will provide immigration practitioners with an overview of the process of appealing decisions to the Board of Immigration Appeals. The program will cover the filing of appeals, discuss motions to remand and motions to reconsider, and provide practical tips.

Thursday, Sept. 16

2 p.m. (ET)- The Immigration Advocates Network will present a 90-minute webinar on the recent settlement in Vangala v. USCIS, which provides relief to over 60,000 asylum and U-visa applicants whose applications were wrongly rejected by USCIS because they contained a blank space. USCIS rescinded its Trump-era "blank space" policy in response to the filing of the lawsuit and, pursuant to the settlement agreement, now will issue new receipt notices which reflect the original filing date in cases rejected under the policy.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.