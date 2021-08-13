Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 16, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the product liability community. All times are local.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

8:30 a.m. - A discovery hearing is scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco in multidistrict litigation in which plaintiffs are seeking to hold e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and its largest shareholder tobacco giant Altria Group, along with their executives and directors, liable for fueling an addiction epidemic. More than 2,000 cases have been consolidated in the litigation, and several have been chosen for bellwether trials.

The case is In re Juul Labs Inc, Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 19-md-02913.

For plaintiffs: Sarah London of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp, Dean Kawamoto of Keller Rohrback and Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg.

For Juul: Renee Smith of Kirkland & Ellis.

Friday, Aug. 20

10 a.m. - A case management conference is scheduled before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida in multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective 3M Co earplugs formerly used by the U.S. Army. Plaintiffs in the MDL, the largest in U.S. history, allege that they suffered hearing loss or damage as a result of losing the plugs. Three bellwether trials have been held, with two plaintiffs' verdicts and one win for 3M.

The case is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885.

For the plaintiffs: Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson and Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss.

For 3M: Mike Brock of Kirkland & Ellis.

