Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 9, 2021

Aug 6 - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the product liability community. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 9

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether to overturn the certification of a class of consumers suing Ramesh Balwani, former COO of blood testing company Theranos, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, which offered the company's purportedly revolutionary tests in its stores. Theranos collapsed after it was revealed that its claims of having developed technology to run a wide array of tests on a single drop of blood were false, and the results of its tests often inaccurate. Senior District Judge H. Russel Holland in Phoenix, Arizona certified the class last year.

The case is B.P. et al v. Balwani et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15974. For plaintiffs: Melissa Gardner of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For Balwani: Stephen Rummage of Davis Wright Tremaine. For Walgreens: Robert Hochman of Sidley Austin.

Thursday, Aug. 12

10 a.m. - U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain will hold a hearing on the approval of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP's bankruptcy reorganization plan. The company and its Sackler family owners have proposed a $10 billion settlement to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing them of fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic. Purdue's creditors have voted strongly in favor of the plan. His approval is required for the deal to become effective.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649. For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk. For the U.S. Trustee: Paul Schwartzberg.

