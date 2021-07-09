Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 12, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the product liability community.

Monday, July 12

9 a.m. - Trial is scheduled to begin in the 20th Judicial Circuit Court of St. Clair County, Illinois in a lawsuit brought by the sister of a woman who died from ovarian cancer against companies including Johnson & Johnson, alleging that the company's talc caused the cancer. It is the first talc trial scheduled following more than a year of court closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case is Cadagin v. Johnson & Johnson et al, 20th Judicial Circuit Court of St. Clair County, Illinois, No. 18-L-572. For plaintiff Colleen Cadagin: Allen Smith of Smith Law. For J&J: Allison Brown of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Thursday, July 15

1 p.m. - A hearing is scheduled before Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in West Palm Beach, Florida, via Zoom, in in multidistrict litigation over recalled heartburn drug Zantac, which plaintiffs say increases cancer risk. The hearing will focus on production of records by defendants Boehringer Ingelheim and GlaxoSmithKline, including GSK's human clinical trial records.

The case is In re Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:20-md-02924. For the plaintiffs: Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss; Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert; Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher. For GlaxoSmithKline: Marc Cheffo of Dechert. For Boehringer Ingelheim: Andrew Bayman of King & Spalding.

Friday, July 16

1 p.m. - A case management conference is scheduled before U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco in multidistrict litigation in which plaintiffs are seeking to hold e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and its largest shareholder tobacco giant Altria Group, along with their executives and directors, liable for fueling an addiction epidemic. More than 2,000 cases have been consolidated in the litigation, and several have been chosen for bellwether trials. The conference will address motions by Juul to dismiss some actions for failure to submit discovery.

The case is In re Juul Labs Inc, Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 19-md-02913. For plaintiffs: Sarah London of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp, Dean Kawamoto of Keller Rohrback and Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg. For Juul: Renee Smith of Kirkland & Ellis.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Products Liability? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com