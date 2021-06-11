Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 14, 2021

Law firms Blackwell Burke See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the product liability community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, June 15

9 a.m. - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal by 3M Co of decisions by U.S. District Judge John Tunheim in Minnesota to remand scores of product liability lawsuits over the company's military-issue earplugs to Minnesota state court, where they were filed. Minnesota-based 3M argues that, even where there is no diversity jurisdiction, it has the right to remove the cases to federal court to be transferred to a pending multidistrict litigation in Florida because the claims arise from a federal contract. The Florida MDL, comprising more than 230,000 lawsuits by current and former servicemembers, is the largest in U.S. history, with a third bellwether trial currently underway.

The case is Graves v. 3M Co et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1635. For 3M: Benjamin Hulse of Blackwell & Burke. For plaintiffs: Daniel Gustafson of Gustafson & Gluek.

3 p.m. – Mallinckrodt PLC will seek approval to solicit creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which would cut its debt stack by $1.3 billion and set up a $1.6 billion trust to pay out people and entities that have filed opioid-related claims against the company. After receiving several objections to its disclosures associated with the plan, Mallinckrodt has postponed the hearing multiple times.

The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522.

For Mallinckrodt: George Davis of Latham & Watkins.

Wednesday, June 16

10 a.m. – An individual, Peter Jackson, who says his daughter died after taking one OxyContin pill will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York to appoint an examiner in Purdue Pharma’s Chapter 11 case. Jackson, who has filed a claim in the bankruptcy, says an examiner is necessary to investigate whether the proposed settlement with the Sackler family members that own the company was made in good faith.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649.

For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

For Jackson: Jonathan Lipson of Temple University Beasley School of Law.

11 a.m. - New York doctor Jeffrey Goldstein will be sentenced in person by U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan for accepting kickbacks in the form of speaker fees from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing the company's pain medication Subsys, a spray form of the highly potent opioid fentanyl. Goldstein pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute in 2019, and has asked for a sentence of probation and home confinement without prison time. He is one of a number of medical practitioners and former Insys executives to face criminal charges stemming from the company's speaker program, including founder John Kapoor, who is appealing his 5-1/2-year sentence.

The case is United States v. Goldstein, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-cr-00217.

For Goldstein: Marc Agnifilo of Brafman & Associates.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Abramowicz and Noah Solowiejczyk.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Products Liability? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com

Additional reporting by Maria Chutchian