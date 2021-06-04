Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 7, 2021

Law firms Greenberg Traurig See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the product liability community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, June 7

8 a.m. - The third bellwether trial is scheduled in-person before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida in the multidistrict litigation against 3M Co in which more than 230,000 U.S. veterans have accused the company of selling defective earplugs used in military service that led to hearing damage or loss. The first bellwether trial, which included three plaintiffs, ended with an award of more than $6 million in damages, while the second, which had one plaintiff, ended with a defense verdict. The third trial also involves a single plaintiff, Lloyd Baker.

The case is Baker v. 3M Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 20-cv-00039. For plaintiff: Sean Tracey of Tracey Fox King & Walters and David Buchanan of Seeger Weiss. For 3M: Kimberly Branscome and Jay Bhimani of Dechert.

Wednesday, June 9

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle will hear arguments in a personal injury lawsuit by a man, Raymond Collette, who alleged he developed a severe lung condition as a result of taking the atrial fibrillation drug amiodarone. The drug was made by Wyeth, which was later bought by Pfizer, and in generic form by Sandoz, now a Novartis subsidiary. Colette is appealing a ruling by U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco that his claim is preempted.

The case is Collette v. Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc et al, U.S. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16406. For Collette: Sam Cole of Sam Cole Legal Services. For Wyeth: Lindsey Boney of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. For Sandoz: Gregory Ostfeld of Greenberg Traurig.

Thursday, June 10

9:30 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Portland, Oregon will hear an appeal by Decker Coal Co of an order by a Department of Labor administrative law judge requiring it to pay black lung benefits to a former employee. Decker argues that the award must be vacated because the ALJ was unconstitutionally appointed, pursuant to the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Lucia v. Securities and Exchange Commission, which found that ALJs presiding over certain actions must be appointed by the president or an agency head and cannot be shielded from termination without cause. Since that ruling, the Secretary of Labor has appointed a new set of ALJs without termination protection, and Decker argues the case should be remanded to one of them. The company also argues that the claimant, Jerry Pehringer, lied about his work history.

The case is Decker Coal Co v. Pehringer, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-71449. For Decker: John Lopatto, Law offices of John Lopatto. For Pehringer: Brad Austin of Wolfe Williams & Reynolds For DOL: Ann Marie Scarpino and Joshua Salzman of the DOL.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Products Liability? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com