Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 10, 2021

Law firms Covington Burling See all

Greenberg Traurig See all

Kotchen Low See all

Wexler Wallace See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 10

8:30 a.m. - A discovery hearing is scheduled before Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco in the city's lawsuit accusing drug manufacturers and distributors. The defendants in the case include Johnson & Johnson, Allergan PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Walgreens Co. San Francisco alleges that defendants fraudulently marketed opioids to increase demand, helping to spark the nationwide opioid epidemic, and knowingly manufactured and distributed more opioid drugs than were necessary for legitimate medical use. The case has been selected as a bellwether of about 3,000 lawsuits over opioids pending in a multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of Ohio.

The case is City and County of San Francisco v. Purdue Pharma LP , U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07591. For San Francisco: Robbins Geller Rudman and Dowd, Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For J&J: Amy Lucas of O'Melveny & Myers. For Allergan: Zachary William Byer of Kirkland & Ellis. For Teva: Zachary Hill of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. For AmerisourceBergen: Steven Boranian of Reed Smith. For Walgreens: Joshua Dick of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

9 a.m. - An in-person trial is scheduled in Illinois in a case alleging that Syngenta weed killing products containing the chemical paraquat cause Parkinson's disease. It will be the first of dozens of lawsuits filed around the country over paraquat, which is banned in more than 30 countries though not in the United States, to go to trial. Plaintiffs have claimed that Syngenta has known about the alleged Parkinson's risk for decades.

The case is Hoffman et al v. Syngenta Crop Protection et al, Circuit Court, 20th Judicial Circuit, St. Clair County, Illinois, No. 17-L-517. For plaintiffs: Stephen Tillery of Korein Tillery. For Syngenta: Michael Nester of Donovan Rose Nester and others.

9:30 a.m. - The D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will hear arguments over a petition alleging that a recent Consumer Product Safety Commission rule setting standards for infant bath seats is unconstitutional because it simply adopts a voluntary standard set forth by a private standards organization, ASTM International, meaning that a member of the public must purchase that standard from ASTM for more than $50. Plaintiff Lisa Milice is asking the court to invalidate the current rule and require that any future rules be made freely available to the public.

The case is Milice v. Consumer Product Safety Commission, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 21-1071. For Milice: Jared McClain of the New Civil Liberties Alliance. For CPSC: Courtney Dixon of the U.S. Department of Justice. For ASTM as amicus: J. Kevin Fee of Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

Wednesday, May 12

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a false advertising dispute between two manufacturers of devices used to sanitize continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which are used to treat breathing problems. 3B Medical claims that rival SoClean Inc concealed the fact that its device used ozone by describing it as "activated oxygen," and that the false advertising harmed sales of 3B's competing product, the only one on the market that does not use ozone. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan dismissed the case, finding that 3B had failed to allege that it was injured as a result of SoClean's statements, and 3B is now seeking to revive the case.

The case is 3B Medical Inc v. SoClean Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3477. For 3B: Daniel Kotchen of Kotchen & Low. For SoClean: Scott Rader of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

(POSTPONED TO MAY 19 AT 10:00 A.M.) 10 a.m. - A hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria over approval of a proposed $2 billion class action settlement over Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller. If approved, the deal would resolve future legal claims that the widely used product causes cancer. Objectors have argued the deal could compromise potential future plaintiffs' rights.

The case is In re Roundup Products Liability Litigation, No. 3:16-md-02741. For class plaintiffs: Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For objectors: Alan Morrison of George Washington University Law School, Eric Policastro of Fears Nachawati, Russell Post of Beck Redden and others. For Bayer: Michael Imbroscio of Covington & Burling.

1:30 p.m. - R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co will ask the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ban on all flavored tobacco products passed by the town of Edina, Minnesota. R.J. Reynolds argues that the ban is preempted by the federal Tobacco Control Act, and that U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minnesota wrongly concluded that it was saved from preemption by a clause in the law giving state and local governments some authority to regulate sales.

The case is R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co et al v. City of Edina et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2852. For R.J. Reynolds: Noel Francisco of Jones Day. For Edina: David S. Kendall of Campbell & Knutson.

1:30 p.m. - A status conference is scheduled in a multidistrict litigation consolidating lawsuit brought by women against GlaxoSmithKline for allegedly failing to warn that taking the anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy can cause birth defects. The plaintiffs claim that GSK promoted Zofran – a drug approved for preventing nausea caused by surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy – as an off-label treatment for morning sickness despite the risks. More than 400 cases are consolidated in the MDL before Chief Judge Dennis Saylor in Boston.

The case is In re Zofran (Ondansetron) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:15-md-02657. For the plaintiffs: Kimberly Barone Baden and Fred Thompson of Motley Rice. For GSK: Madeleine McDonough and others of Shook, Hardy & Bacon.

Thursday, May 13

9 a.m. - The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal from consumers accusing Champion Petfoods USA Inc of falsely marketing its dog food as made from fresh, regional, biologically appropriate ingredients, when in fact it contained contaminants and adulterated ingredients. The consumers are asking the circuit to revive their proposed class action after it was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico in Colorado, who found that Champion's marketing claims were not actionable statements of fact.

The case is Renfro et al v. Champion Petfoods USA Inc et al, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1274. For plaintiffs: Kenneth Wexler of Wexler Wallace. For Champion: Dominic Draye of Greenberg Traurig.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Products Liability? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com

(NOTE: The date of the hearing on a proposed settlement over Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller has been corrected.)