Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 18, 2021

Law firms Jones Day See all

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP See all

Gibbs Law Group LLP See all

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. See all

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Products Liability Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Oct. 20

8 a.m. – A two-week jury trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida, in multidistrict litigation over 3M Co's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2. Plaintiff Michelle Blum says she sustained hearing loss while using the earplugs in the U.S. Army Reserves, National Guard and Army between 1989 and 2009. Her lawsuit will be the fifth bellwether trial in the largest MDL ever, with more than 259,000 cases. Three of the four earlier trials resulted in plaintiffs’ wins, with the largest verdict, $8.2 million, entered on Oct. 1. The case is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885 (Blum, No. 7:20-122). For Blum and the other plaintiffs: Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson; and Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss For 3M: Hariklia Karis, Nick Wasdin and Mark Nomellini of Kirkland & Ellis.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. – The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument on whether to revive a potential Minnesota class action alleging that Champion Petfoods violated state consumer protection laws with labels that presenting its dog food as “Biologically Appropriate,” made with “Fresh Regional Ingredients,” and having other “natural” benefits. Plaintiffs Jennifer Song and Scott Werkin allege that they relied on those claims in choosing Champion’s Acana and Orijen brands, but later learned that heavy metals, BPAs, and pentobarbital were found in some sampled bags, and that all the samples contained at least some non-fresh, non-regional ingredients. A federal judge in Minnesota granted Champion’s motion to dismiss last year, finding that no reasonable consumer would read the labels as excluding those possibilities. The 7th Circuit in June affirmed judgment for Champion in a similar action under Wisconsin law. The Minnesota case is Song and Werkin v. Champion Petfoods USA et al., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-3689 For Song and Werkin: Daniel Gustafson of Gustafson & Gluek For Champion: Elliot Scherker of Greenberg & Traurig 9 a.m. – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument on whether Los Angeles County’s ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products is preempted by federal law. U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer in Los Angeles upheld the ban last year, rejecting R.J. Reynolds Tobacco’s argument that it is expressly or impliedly preempted by the federal Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which governs the manufacture of tobacco products, and that interferes with the regulatory authority of the U.S, Food and Drug Administration. The case is R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company v. County of Los Angeles, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 55930. For R.J. Reynolds: Noel Francisco and Christian Vergonis of Jones Day. For the County: Kent Raygor and Valerie Alter of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

9 a.m. – U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo will hold the final pretrial conference in New Orleans for the second bellwether case in multidistrict litigation over Sanofi’s chemotherapy drug Taxotere. Plaintiff Elizabeth Kahn says Sanofi failed to warn her doctor that the drug causes permanent hair loss. Her doctor testified that he would have recommended Taxotere anyway, but would have presented alternatives to Kahn if she said she did not want to take Taxotere to avoid permanent hair loss. Milazzo has scheduled a two-week trial, starting with jury selection on Nov. 5. The MDL includes more than 12,000 cases; the first bellwether resulted in a jury verdict for Sanofi, which is currently on appeal. The case is In re Taxotere (Docetaxel) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 16-md-02740 (Kahn, 16-17039). For Kahn: Chris Coffin of Pendley, Baudin & Coffin; Karen Menzies of Gibbs Law Group; M. Palmer Lambert of Gainsburgh Benjamin David Meunier & Warshauer; and Dawn Barrios of Barrios Kingsdorf & Casteix. For Sanofi: Adrienne Byard of Shook, Hardy & Bacon and Douglas Moore of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore.

4 p.m. – ACE Property and Casualty Insurance and an AIG unit must respond to McKesson Corp.’s claims that they have a duty to defend it against thousands of federal lawsuits consolidated in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation MDL and hundreds of similar suits filed in state courts. The insurers initiated the litigation last year in federal court in San Francisco, seeking declaratory judgments that they owed no duty to defend or indemnify McKesson for allegedly contributing to the opioid crisis. McKesson counterclaimed for breach of contract in November, days after reaching a settlement in the MDL under which it agreed to pay about $8 billion over the next 18 years. McKesson is now seeking partial summary judgment solely on the duty to defend, alleging that its legal bills have already topped more than $270 million. The lead case is AIU Insurance and National Union Fire Insurance of Pittsburgh PA v. McKesson Corp., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 20-7469. For AIG’s National Union: Christopher St. Jeanos of Willkie Farr and Gallagher; Richard Doren of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. For ACE: Michael Shuster and Daniel Sullivan of Holwell Shuster & Goldberg. For McKesson: Gretchen Hoff Varner of Covington & Burling.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Products Liability? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com