Week Ahead in Products Liability: Oct. 25, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Products Liability Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Oct. 25

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach, Florida, will hold a virtual conference to discuss the parties’ proposal for selecting bellwether plaintiffs for the multidistrict litigation over recalled heartburn drug Zantac, which has been sold by Sanofi, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Boehringer Ingelheim, and which the plaintiffs say plaintiffs say increases the risk of cancer. The proposed selection process would begin next month with the random selection of about 450 Florida-based plaintiffs (including at least 25 plaintiffs in each of 10 cancer categories) for an initial discovery pool, and conclude in May 2023 with the parties’ suggestion of potential bellwethers and the court’s selection of two or more cases for trial, with the first to begin that July.

The case is In re Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:20-md-02924. For the plaintiffs: Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss; Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert; Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher. For Sanofi: Anand Agneshwar of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. For Pfizer: Joseph Petrosinelli of Williams & Connolly. For GlaxoSmithKline: Mark Cheffo of Dechert. For Boehringer Ingelheim: Andrew Bayman of King & Spalding.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

9:30 a.m. – The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear argument on whether a lawsuit accusing Zimmer Biomet of bribing Mexican officials belongs in Indiana, where the scheme was allegedly orchestrated; or in Mexico, where the plaintiff says it was conducted. The Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS), which manages the purchase of medical supplies for the Mexican government, filed the action in Indiana last year, alleging that Zimmer Biomet used a Mexican subsidiary to bribe government officials to “facilitate sales” of its medical devices in Mexico between 2008 and 2013. U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty agreed with Zimmer Biomet that the proper forum is Mexico, since it has the greatest interest in the outcome and most of the records and witnesses are located there. IMSS argues that Zimmer Biomet is forum-shopping, and that Mexico is not an adequate forum because courts there historically don’t hold foreign parent companies liable based on their control over a Mexican subsidiary.

The suit is Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social v. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 7the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 21-1224.For IMSS: Mark Maney of Maney & Gonzalez-Felix. For Zimmer Biomet: Troy Brown of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

10 a.m. – U.S. District Judge Roy “Skip” Dalton Jr will hold a status hearing in Orlando, Florida, for the recently formed multidistrict litigation over Novartis’ leukemia treatment, Tasigna (nilotinib). The plaintiffs allege that Novartis failed to warn that the drug can cause atherosclerosis, which can lead to stroke, heart attack and other injuries. Novartis says it will “vigorously” defend the “safety and efficacy of Tasigna and the content” of its FDA-approved labeling. It has a pending motion for judgment on the pleadings in at least one of the 19 consolidated federal actions. The agenda is also expected to include discovery issues and the parties’ joint suggestion for a mediator and mediation timeline.The case is In re Tasigna (Nilotinib) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida No. 21-md-3006. For the plaintiffs: Co-lead counsel Raymond Silverman of Parker Waichman, Richard Elias of Elias LLC, and Lawana Wichmann of OnderLaw; liaison counsel Chris Oxx of Parker Waichman. For Novartis: Co-lead counsel Joe Hollingsworth and Robert Johnston of Hollingsworth; liaison counsel Andrew Reissaus of Hollingsworth.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

7:50 a.m. ET - The International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization opens its two-day symposium, “The Safety Horizon: International Perspectives on the Future of Consumer Product Safety,” using a virtual format with some repetition built in to accommodate participants in the U.S. and foreign time zones. The program includes remarks from newly confirmed U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric; two plenary sessions, “Recalling Products in the Future” and “Safely Sustainable, Sustainably Safe: Changes for the EU Circular Economy”; breakout sessions artificial intelligence, product reparability, consumer communications, and more. For the full agenda and speakers list, go to https://bit.ly/3m0YdvJ

Thursday, Oct. 28

9 a.m. – The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear consolidated appeals from summary judgment for Kia Motors America in two sudden-acceleration lawsuits: one by Aaron and Lynetta Hill, the parents of twin 7-year-old boys who were killed when a 2008 Kia Optima, traveling at an estimated 90 m.p.h., rear-ended their minivan at a stoplight in 2015; the other by survivors of the Optima’s driver, Mary Jean Parks, who died of her injuries. The plaintiffs alleged the Optima suffered from design defects in its cruise control and electronic throttle control systems and lacked a “Smart Pedal” brake to override unintended acceleration. Kia blamed driver error. A federal judge in Tennessee excluded testimony from two of the plaintiffs’ four expert witnesses, found the other two offered only circumstantial evidence, and entered judgment for Kia. The appellants challenge the exclusion of the two experts’ testimony but also say the remaining evidence was enough to take to a jury. The lead case is Hill v. Kia Motors America, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-5690.

For the Hills: James Murray of Thomas J. Murray & AssociatesFor Parks: Christina Henley Duncan of Rogers, Duncan & NorthFor Kia: Christopher C. Spencer of Spencer.

Friday, Oct. 29

10 a.m. – Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois, will hold a virtual status hearing on the growing multidistrict litigation for claims against makers of the weedkiller paraquat, currently marketed by Syngenta for commercial use only under the brand name Gramoxone and previously sold in partnership with Chevron. When the MDL was created in June, it included 14 actions and 77 potential “tag-along” cases. As of Oct. 15, it included 329. The plaintiffs allege that chronic exposure to paraquat can lead to Parkinson's Disease, a degenerative brain disease that leads to loss of muscle coordination.

The case is In re Paraquat Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois, No. 21-md-03004. For plaintiffs: Ann Saucer of Fears Nachawati, Steven Crick of Humphrey, Farrington & McClain, Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra, Sarah Doles of Carey Danis & Lowe and others. For Syngenta: Ragan Naresh of Kirkland & Ellis. For Chevron: Jason Levin of Steptoe & Johnson.

