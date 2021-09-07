Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sep. 7, 2021

Law firms Kreindler & Kreindler LLP See all

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Sep. 7

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection before St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Rex Burlison over claims against Johnson & Johnson alleging that its talc-based hygiene products caused ovarian cancer. Opening statements are expected the following day. The plaintiffs are two Missouri women and the daughter of a third who is now deceased. Burlison previously presided over a trial that ended in a $4.7 billion verdict against J&J, later reduced to $2 billion.

The case is Forrest et al v. Johnson & Johnson et al, Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis, State of Missouri. For plaintiffs: Ted Meadows of Beasley Allen. For J&J: Allison Brown of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Thursday, Sep. 9

11 a.m. - A status hearing is scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman in Chicago in a multidistrict litigation against Boeing Co over the 2019 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Victims' families are seeking to hold Boeing liable for alleged defects in the 737 MAX plane, which recently returned to service after being grounded in the wake of the crash and another similar one.

The case is In re Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 Crash, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:19-cv-02170. For plaintiffs: Robert Clifford of Clifford Law Offices; Justin Green of Kreindler & Kreindler; Steven Marks of Podhurst Orseck; and others. For Boeing: Dan Webb of Winston & Strawn; Mack Shultz of Perkins Coie.

