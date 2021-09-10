Week Ahead in Products Liability: Sept. 13, 2021

Law firms Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP See all

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP See all

Williams & Connolly LLP See all

Dechert LLP See all

King & Spalding LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times are local.

Monday, Sept. 13

9:30 a.m. - The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether to revive a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automotive, now part of Stellantis, over injuries allegedly caused by a failed airbag in a 2008 accident. Plaintiff Donna Bensenberg died in 2018 and the case is now being pursued by her son, Bradley Bensenberg, who argues that a district court, in granting summary judgment to the automaker, applied too stringent a pleading standard for a strict liability claim by requiring him to allege details about the airbag's malfunction.

The case is Bensenberg v. FCA US LLC, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3407.

For Bensenberg: Charles Bonner of Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner.

For FCA: Brian Bell of Swanson, Martin & Bell.

2:00 p.m. - A remote discovery hearing is scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida in multidistrict litigation over recalled heartburn drug Zantac, which plaintiffs say increases cancer risk. The drug has been sold by Sanofi, Pfizer GlaxoSmithKline and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The case is In re Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:20-md-02924.

For the plaintiffs: Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss; Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert; Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry; and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher.

For Sanofi: Anand Agneshwar of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

For Pfizer: Joseph Petrosinelli of Williams & Connolly.

For GlaxoSmithKline: Mark Cheffo of Dechert.

For Boehringer Ingelheim: Andrew Bayman of King & Spalding.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

9:30 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover can be liable for a defective leased vehicle under California's Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act in a lawsuit by a person who signed the lease for another person, but did not make the payments. The company argues that a lower court wrongly allowed a jury verdict to stand in favor of plaintiff Vram Ismailyan, who allegedly acted as a "straw lessee" to obtain better terms for his friend, who actually paid for and used the car.

The case is Ismailyan v. JLRNA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-56466.

For Jaguar: Michael Hurvitz of Bowman and Brooke.

For Ismailyan: John Derrick of the Law Offices of John Derrick.

2:00 p.m. - A remote status hearing is scheduled in Waterbury, Connecticut Superior Court in a case against gunmaker Remington Arms Co brought by family members of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 people died. The company in July offered $33 million to settle the nine families' claims. The plaintiffs have said their wrongful death claims likely totaled more than $225 million, with punitive damages potentially pushing the total over $1 billion.

The case is Soto et al v. Bushmaster Firearms International LLC et al, Connecticut Superior Court, Judicial District of Waterbury, No. UWY-CV15-6050025-S.

For plaintiffs: Josh Koskoff of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder.

For Remington: Jeffrey Mueller of Day Pitney.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Products Liability? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com