Week Ahead in Products: Oct. 11, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some events of interest to the Products Liability Law community this week. All times are local unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. – Trial is scheduled to begin in federal court in Chicago in a lawsuit against Atrium Medical Corp by Randy Africano, who alleges that the Atrium ProLite Mesh used in his hernia-repair surgery in 2013 was contaminated with bacteria at Atrium’s New Hampshire Factory. The mesh was manufactured after October 2012, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Atrium of problems with its system of verifying sterilization, and before Atrium’s FDA Sterilization Response Quality Plan took effect in May 2013. Atrium argues that the mesh was sterilized and that Africano suffered a surgical complication unrelated to the mesh. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland has scheduled a nine-day trial. The case is Africano et al v. Atrium Medical Corp., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 17-7238. For Africano: James Benak of Tetzlaff Law OfficesFor Atrium: Mark Cheffo and Emily Van Tuyl of Dechert

Tuesday, Oct 12

5 p.m. – Attorneys who convinced a panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive the 5,800-member multidistrict litigation over 3M’s Bair Hugger post-surgical warming device in August face a deadline to respond to 3M’s petition for review by the full appeals court. The plaintiffs all suffered post-surgical infections, allegedly because the forced-air warmer transferred antibiotic-resistant bacteria into open surgical wounds. The MDL judge tossed the plaintiffs’ claims in 2019 after excluding testimony from key expert witnesses. The 8th Circuit panel revered, saying the experts’ testimony had “weaknesses” but was not so unsound that it had to be excluded. 3M’s petition for en banc review has drawn amicus support from the Product Liability Advisory Council and the National Association of Manufacturers. The case is Amador v. 3M Company et al., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 19-2899.For Amador: Michael Sacchet of Ciresi & Conlin; Genevieve Zimmerman of Meshbesher & Spence. For 3M: Aaron Daniel Van Oort and Jeffrey Justman of Faegre & Drinker.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

1:30 p.m. – Chief U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus in Columbus will hold a virtual hearing on preparations for the second bellwether trial in the multidistrict litigation over Becton, Dickinson and Co subsidiary C.R. Bard's polypropylene hernia mesh products – currently the country’s third-largest MDL, with more than 14,000 pending actions. Bellwether plaintiff Antonio Milanesi alleges Bard’s Ventralex mesh buckled, twisted and otherwise failed over the course of a decade, causing abdominal pain and an infection that required removal of part of his small intestine. Sargus has given both sides until Oct. 15 to file motions to limit the evidence that can be used at the trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 10. The first bellwether trial, which centered on the company’s Ventralight ST mesh, ended in September with a defense verdict. The case is In re: Davol Inc/C.R. Bard Inc Polypropylene Hernia Mesh Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio No. 18-md-02846 (Milanesi v. C.R. Bard et al., 18-cv-01320). For Milanesi: David Butler of Taft Stettinius & Hollister. For Bard: Eric Alexander and Michael Brown of Reed Smith.

Thursday, Oct. 14

8:30 a.m. – The DRI Annual Meeting gets under way in Boston with a keynote address, “The Future of the Legal Profession post COVID-19,” by author/inventor/“futurist” Brian David Johnson. Other topics of interest at the live conference include “Legal Fallout from Legal Drugs,” including opioids and state-legal cannabis, presented by David Weinstein of Jones Walker; “Coordinating Cross Border Mass Tort Litigation,” with David Campbell of Bowman and Brooke and Andrew Pride of Ford Motor Co.; and an in-house counsel panel on Friday moderated by Albert Barclay Wong of Drewry Simmons Vornehm and featuring Jimmie McMillian of IMS | INDYCAR | IMSP and Marc Nichols of Saab Inc. For the full agenda and speakers list, go to https://bit.ly/3mB5PEe

Friday, Oct. 15

1 p.m. – U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco will hold a case management conference in multidistrict litigation accusing e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc and shareholder Altria Group, along with their executives and directors, of fueling an addiction epidemic. The agenda includes Juul’s motions to dismiss more than 20 lawsuits filed this year for failure to timely submit detailed Plaintiff Fact Sheets and authorization forms for the release of their medical, insurance, employment, and other records, as required by the judge’s case management order. More than 2,650 cases have been consolidated in the litigation. Bellwether trials are expected to start next year. The case is In re Juul Labs Inc, Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 19-md-02913.For plaintiffs: Sarah London of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp, Dean Kawamoto of Keller Rohrback and Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg.For Juul: Renee Smith of Kirkland & Ellis.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Products Liability? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com