Week Ahead in Securities: Aug. 16, 2021
Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.
Monday, Aug. 16
1:00 p.m. - A Tyson Foods Inc shareholder will seek the lead role in litigation alleging the poultry processor misled investors about its response to the COVID-19 pandemic before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cho in Brooklyn.
The company and three executives took the unusual step of questioning private investment fund H Fried Canada Inc's ability to lead the proposed class action. No other investors have sought the lead role.
The case is Guo v Tyson Foods Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 21-cv-00552. For H Fried: Phillip Kim and Laurence Rosen of the Rosen Law Firm. For Tyson and its executives: Mary Eaton of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
10:00 a.m. - Federal prosecutors will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive a former Alstom SA executive's conviction on foreign bribery charges. In a cross-appeal, Lawrence Hoskins will challenge his remaining conviction on money laundering charges.
Hoskins, a UK citizen who had worked for Alstom in Asia, was charged in 2012 with conspiring to bribe Indonesian officials to secure a power plant contract in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. U.S. District Judge Janet Arterton threw out a jury's guilty verdicts on the bribery counts in 2020, saying prosecutors had failed to show Hoskins was an agent controlled by Alstom's Connecticut-based subsidiary, as required by the FCPA.
The case is U.S. v. Hoskins, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-842. For Hoskins: Christopher Morvillo and Daniel Silver of Clifford Chance US. For the government: David Novick of the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Connecticut.
Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com