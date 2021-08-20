Week Ahead in Securities: Aug. 23, 2021

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Latham & Watkins LLP See all

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP See all

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates See all

Cooley LLP See all

Williams & Connolly LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Tuesday, August 24

2:00 p.m. - Attorneys for Philip Morris International Inc will ask U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action alleging the company made false statements about the safety of its iQOS smoking device between 2016 and 2018.

The case is In Re: Philip Morris International Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-cv-08049. For PMI: James Brandt of Latham & Watkins. For investors: David Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz.

Wednesday, August 25

10:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz in Fort Lauderdale will hold a two-hour in-person hearing in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against merchant cash advance company Complete Business Solutions Group Inc. The SEC accused the company's founders, Lisa McElhone and Joseph Laforte, and others of fraudulently raising half a billion dollars from investors to fund their lending business last year.

Now, the pair have moved to dismiss the case based on alleged misconduct by the SEC and to remove a receiver who they say unnecessarily liquidated the business.

The case is SEC v. Complete Business Solutions Group Inc et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 20-cv-81205. For McElhone: Alan Futerfas. For Laforte: Alejandro Soto of Fridman Fels & Soto.

10:00 a.m. - Investors in Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc will urge the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their proposed class action lawsuit alleging the company misled investors about the strength of its anti-counterfeiting measures ahead of its 2018 initial public offering.

The case is Wei v. Pinduoduo et al., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1423. For the investors: Ex Kano Sams of Glancy Prongay & Murray. For the company: Robert Fumerton of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Thursday, August 26

10:00 a.m. - Attorneys for Zoom Video Communications Inc will urge U.S. District Court Judge James Donato in San Francisco to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit accusing the video-conferencing app of overstating its privacy standards and failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted.

The case is Drieu v. Zoom Video Communications Inc et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-02353. For Zoom: Patrick Gibbs of Cooley. For the investors: Shawn Williams of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

Friday, August 27

9:00 a.m. - Attorneys for major investors and directors in major satellite operator Intelsat SA will ask Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit alleging they traded on nonpublic information about the status of a plan to sell off spectrum to wireless carriers. The company's share price cratered in November 2019 when the Federal Communications Commission backed holding a public auction instead of a lucrative private sale.

In re Silver Lake Group LLC Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-02341. For Silver Lake: Gerson Zweifach of Williams & Connolly. For McGlade: Nina Locker of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For BC Partners: Matthew Rawlinson Latham & Watkins. For the investors: Carol Villegas of Labaton Sucharow.

12:00 p.m. - U.S. District Judge William Kuntz in Brooklyn will hold a hearing in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit seeking a judgment against actor Steven Seagal, who owes the agency more than $200,000 from a cryptocurrency related settlement last year.

The SEC penalized Seagal for failing to disclose payments he received for promoting an investment in an initial coin offering from Bitcoiin2Gen. Now, the securities regulator wants a judgment so it can recoup the money from the recent $3.55 million sale of Seagal's Arizona home.

The case is SEC v. Seagal, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 21-01797. For the SEC: Maureen Peyton King.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com