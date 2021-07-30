Week Ahead in Securities: August 2, 2021

Companies

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Wednesday, August 4

11:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan will hear Sprint Corp's motion to dismiss a shareholder's proposed class action alleging the company overstated its growth prospects and financial results ahead of its merger with T-Mobile last year. The company has denied the allegations.

The case is Solomon v. Sprint Corporation et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-cv-05272. For the company: Scott Musoff of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. For investors: Patrick Dahlstrom of Pomerantz.

Friday, August 6

9:00 a.m. - U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California will hear attorneys for WageWorks Inc urge dismissal of several investment funds' lawsuit accusing the benefits program administrator of inflating its share price through accounting improprieties in 2016 and 2017. The company has denied the allegations.

The case is Alger Small Cap Growth Institutional Fund (Alger SICAV) et al v. WageWorks, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, No. 21-cv-01140. For the company: Caz Hashemi of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For investors: Larry Rolnick of Rolnick Kramer Sadighi.

