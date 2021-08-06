Week Ahead in Securities: August 9, 2021

Companies

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local.

Wednesday, August 11

9:00 a.m. - Investors in a digital currency called BitConnect Coins will urge the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to revive claims in their securities fraud class action against individuals they said promoted the unregistered security online and claims against YouTube, which hosted the promotional videos.

The case is Parks et al. v. BitConnect Ltd et al., 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-11675. For the investors: Daniel Bushell of Bushell Law. For one alleged promoter: Carl Volz of Pontem Law and Julianna McCabe of Carlton Fields. For YouTube: Nathan Berman of Zuckerman Spaeder and Brian Willen of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati.

Friday, August 13

10:00 a.m. - Attorneys for HP Inc. will ask U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action alleging the company misled investors about its printing supplies business.

The case is In re HP Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-cv-01260. For the company: Brian Lutz and Lissa Percopo of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Sara Brody of Sidley Austin. For investors: Jonathan Uslaner of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Jennifer Joost and Stacey Kaplan of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check.

